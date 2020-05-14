EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks weaken as economic recovery seen far away

By Susan Mathew May 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Thursday, with Brazil's real inching closer to all-time lows, as risk appetite waned on signs the global economy may be under duress for longer than feared due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The dollar surged on its safe-haven appeal, building on gains made after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell quashed any bets of negative interest rates. The Mexican peso traded flat with all eyes on Bank of Mexico's meeting later in the day. The consensus expectation is for a 50 basis-point cut in interest rates, although analysts say a bigger cut might not be unwarranted. Brazil's real slipped 0.4% with latest data showing nearly 189,000 total COVID-19 cases, making it the sixth-worst country hit by the outbreak. Criticism against President Jair Bolsonaro has been rising as he pushes against social distancing protocols. The government on Wednesday cut Brazil's 2020 GDP forecast to a contraction of 4.7% from 0%. The World Health Organization on Wednesday said the virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, could become endemic like HIV and may be here to stay. This, along with Powell's comments of a prolonged recession, saw investors shun risk. U.S.-China trade tensions also played in after U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was very disappointed in China over its failure to contain the novel coronavirus, and that the pandemic cast a pall over his trade deal with Beijing. "We don't expect an all-out trade war to resume. Yet a shift in political rhetoric and other actions could reinforce the shift in risk appetite," said Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities. Falling copper prices pushed the Chilean peso off 10-week highs, while the country on Wednesday announced a general quarantine for greater Santiago to force down a sharp resurgence of coronavirus cases in the capital. The Colombian peso was set for its biggest percentage fall in two weeks. A Reuters poll showed the local economy may have marked its last quarter of expansion in the first quarter before it enters a recession. The data is due on Friday. Regional stocks followed U.S. stocks into the red, with insurance firm Sul America and carrier Azul leading declines on Sao Paulo's main index, after reporting quarterly results. Chilean stocks stayed at six-week lows, extending losses to a fifth session, while Colombian shares hit their lowest in seven weeks. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1432 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 894.48 -1.62 MSCI LatAm 1495.22 -2.07 Brazil Bovespa 75953.10 -2.34 Mexico IPC 35781.70 -1.68 Chile IPSA 3561.39 -1.21 Argentina MerVal 37616.47 -0.598 Colombia COLCAP 1043.94 -1.07 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.9253 -0.42 Mexico peso 24.2090 -0.03 Chile peso 824 -0.78 Colombia peso 3951.09 -1.22 Peru sol 3.4507 -0.34 Argentina peso 67.6300 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)