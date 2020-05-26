EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso hits 10-week high on recovery hopes

* Mexico's Q1 economic activity contracts less than expected * Brazil's posts record current account surplus in April * Investors turn "under-weight" on Brazil's real - JPMorgan * Chile's LATAM Airlines files for bankruptcy By Susan Mathew May 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rose on Tuesday, hitting a 10-week high after economic activity contracted less than expected in the first quarter, while broader sentiment was lifted by hopes of a global economic recovery as countries further eased pandemic-driven lockdowns. The peso jumped 1.4%, extending gains to a seventh straight session after the GDP data, but as a coronavirus lockdown was applied only in late March, the second quarter is expected to bear the brunt of the shutdown in business activity. "The peso should be well placed to benefit from any improvement in global growth momentum and EM risk appetite, helped by its appealing short term valuations improving balance of payments dynamics," said global FX strategists at JPMorgan. Surging copper prices lifted top producer Chile's peso , while a recovery in oil prices led the Colombian peso to its highest since early March. Brazil's real surged 1.8% to a four-week high as central bank data showed the country posted a record current account surplus in April. The real has recently tried to rebound from record lows on the back of higher commodity prices, but remains about 25% down on the year amid a federal investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro as well as a spree of ministerial resignations. Bolsonaro has also been criticized for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, with Brazil now the second-worst hit country in terms of the number of infections. JPMorgan analysts said investors had turned "under-weight" on the real for the first time since September 2018, but they still see the currency outperforming by the end of the year as financial markets focus on "the significant cheapness of the currency in the medium run." Regional stocks tracked Wall Street higher on hopes the global economy could emerge from what is expected to be a deep recession as countries reopened more businesses and on hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine. Brazil's Bovespa hit an 11-week high, while Mexico's main index rose 1.3%, extending gains to a third straight session. Chile's LATAM Airlines Group SA filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, becoming the world's largest carrier so far to seek an emergency reorganization amid the coronavirus outbreak. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1056 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 929.68 2 MSCI LatAm 1785.09 2.82 Brazil Bovespa 86861.54 1.4 Mexico IPC 36308.55 1.33 Chile SPIPSA 3765.02 0.36 Argentina MerVal 41836.79 2.134 Colombia Colcap 1070.37 1.2 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3594 1.79 Mexico peso 22.2375 1.33 Chile peso 798.7 0.73 Colombia peso 3723.41 1.42 Peru sol 3.4178 0.23 Argentina peso (interbank) 68.2600 -0.12 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)