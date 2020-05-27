EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks at 10-week high; Brazil's real gains

* Real up 1.3% * Mexican, Chilean pesos fall tracking commodity prices * MSCI Latam equities index at highest since mid-March (Adds comment, updates prices) By Susan Mathew May 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's real extended gains into a sixth session on Wednesday while Latin American stocks rose as investors bet on a swifter economic recovery from coronavirus-driven lockdowns. Mexican shares extended gains to a fourth session, while Brazilian stocks jumped more than 2%. MSCI's index of Latam shares hit a 10-week high and was up 2.7%. "The stock market is pricing in a faster than expected economic recovery," said Andrew Smith, chief investment strategist of Delos Capital Advisors. But he warned of more volatility as economic activity picks up. Brazil's real rose 1.3% as the planned reopening of malls and street shops in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, brewed some optimism over an eventual recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak. Data also showed that Brazil's federal public debt fell 1.28% in April, with the Treasury saying that volumes of Brazilian debt issued in May show financial conditions are gradually returning to normal. The oil-sensitive Mexican and Colombian pesos retreated about 0.6% and 0.2% to the dollar, respectively, as crude prices fell. Chile's peso dropped in tandem with prices of copper, the country's largest export. Commodity prices retreated due to fears of what U.S. measures against China over a new security law in Hong Kong could mean for Sino-U.S. trade relations. China is one of Latin America's largest trading partners, and a new trade war could mean lower demand from the country. Argentina's peso fell to new lows after Fitch and the S&P downgraded ratings as the country defaulted for the ninth time last week. Hopes remained that a restructuring deal could be reached soon. The country's fiscal deficit nearly doubled in April from the prior month, as the coronavirus outbreak resulted in lower tax revenues and increased public spending. "The Argentine government is in an especially vulnerable position given its limited access to private credit markets amidst debt restructuring negotiations," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. "We are especially concerned about the possibility that political considerations may limit the administration’s ability to timely unwind accommodative policies as economic activity will likely remain subdued and unemployment high long after the healthcare crisis abates." Argentine stocks retreated more than 2%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1916 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 926.63 0 MSCI LatAm 1815.91 2.71 Brazil Bovespa 87552.78 2.44 Mexico IPC 36899.87 1.91 Chile IPSA 3755.73 0.59 Argentina MerVal 40122.96 -2.283 Colombia COLCAP 1081.14 0.78 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2871 1.34 Mexico peso 22.3120 -0.56 Chile peso 821.4 -1.94 Colombia peso 3730.9 -0.23 Peru sol 3.4487 -0.46 Argentina peso 68.3500 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Sonya Hepinstall)