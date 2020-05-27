Noticias de Mercados
May 27, 2020

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks at 10-week high; Brazil's real gains

Susan Mathew

    * Real up 1.3%
    * Mexican, Chilean pesos fall tracking commodity prices
    * MSCI Latam equities index at highest since mid-March

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Susan Mathew
    May 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's real extended gains into a sixth
session on Wednesday while Latin American stocks rose as
investors bet on a swifter economic recovery from
coronavirus-driven lockdowns.
    Mexican shares extended gains to a fourth session,
while Brazilian stocks jumped more than 2%. MSCI's index
of Latam shares hit a 10-week high and was up
2.7%. 
    "The stock market is pricing in a faster than expected
economic recovery," said Andrew Smith, chief investment
strategist of Delos Capital Advisors. But he warned of more
volatility as economic activity picks up. 
    Brazil's real rose 1.3% as the planned reopening of
malls and street shops in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city,
brewed some optimism over an eventual recovery from the COVID-19
outbreak.
    Data also showed that Brazil's federal public debt fell
1.28% in April, with the Treasury saying that volumes of
Brazilian debt issued in May show financial conditions are
gradually returning to normal. 
    The oil-sensitive Mexican and Colombian pesos
retreated about 0.6% and 0.2% to the dollar, respectively, as
crude prices fell.
    Chile's peso dropped in tandem with prices of copper,
the country's largest export.
    Commodity prices retreated due to fears of what U.S.
measures against China over a new security law in Hong Kong
could mean for Sino-U.S. trade relations.
    China is one of Latin America's largest trading partners,
and a new trade war could mean lower demand from the country.   
    Argentina's peso fell to new lows after Fitch and the
S&P downgraded ratings as the country defaulted for the ninth
time last week. Hopes remained that a restructuring deal could
be reached soon.
    The country's fiscal deficit nearly doubled in April from
the prior month, as the coronavirus outbreak resulted in lower
tax revenues and increased public spending.
    "The Argentine government is in an especially vulnerable
position given its limited access to private credit markets
amidst debt restructuring negotiations," Goldman Sachs analysts
wrote in a note.
    "We are especially concerned about the possibility that
political considerations may limit the administration’s ability
to timely unwind accommodative policies as economic activity
will likely remain subdued and unemployment high long after the
healthcare crisis abates."
    Argentine stocks retreated more than 2%.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1916 GMT:
    
    Stock indexes             Latest       Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          926.63                     0
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    1815.91                  2.71
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa               87552.78                  2.44
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   36899.87                  1.91
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    3755.73                  0.59
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             40122.96                -2.283
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1081.14                  0.78
                                        
                                                            
       Currencies             Latest       Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.2871                  1.34
                                        
 Mexico peso                   22.3120                 -0.56
                                        
 Chile peso                      821.4                 -1.94
                                        
 Colombia peso                  3730.9                 -0.23
 Peru sol                       3.4487                 -0.46
                                        
 Argentina peso                68.3500                 -0.12
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Sonya Hepinstall)
