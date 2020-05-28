Noticias de Mercados
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real breaks 6-session winning streak; Latam stocks fall

Susan Mathew

    May 28 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks slid on Thursday
amid escalating U.S.-China tensions, while surging unemployment
in Brazil led the country's currency to break a six-session
winning streak.
    Brazil's real slid 1% after gaining about 7.5%
against the dollar over the last six sessions. 
    Data on Thursday showed Brazil's unemployment rate rose to
12.6% in the three months to April, up 5.2% from the previous
three-month period, underlining the impact of the coronavirus
health crisis. The figure, however, came in below a Reuters
estimate of 13.3%.  
    Most other Latam currencies strengthened, with a firming
euro pressuring the dollar.
    Mexico's peso rose 0.2%, while Colombia's currency
 stayed near three-month highs. Rising copper prices
buoyed top producer Chile's peso.
    Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank, said "it still
seems likely that if the market will once again focus on the
aspect of the trade relations it will instinctively tend towards
USD strength." 
    Keeping broader sentiment fragile, China's parliament on
Thursday overwhelmingly approved directly imposing national
security legislation on Hong Kong - a move that could cause the
global financial hub to lose it special status under U.S. law
and elicit a strong response from Washington against Beijing.

    As investors weighed this against the potential for an
economic recovery as countries restarted more business, stocks
fell.
    Brazil's Bovespa index eased from 11-week highs,
while Chilean stocks were set for the sharpest drop in
two weeks. Mexican shares fell for the first time in five
sessions, down 0.8%. 
    A Reuters poll showed this year will be the worst for many
world stock markets in nearly a decade at least, although a
majority of equity strategists polled say top indexes will not
revisit lows struck in March following an explosive rally since
then.   
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1441 GMT:
  Stock indexes           Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets     926.09    -0.14
                                   
 MSCI LatAm               1792.46    -1.24
                                   
 Brazil Bovespa          87063.96       -1
                                   
 Mexico IPC              36608.24    -0.76
                                   
 Chile IPSA               3686.07    -2.21
                                   
 Argentina MerVal        39903.20   -1.307
                                   
 Colombia COLCAP          1086.22     -0.2
                                   
                                          
      Currencies          Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 Brazil real               5.3449    -1.20
                                   
 Mexico peso              22.2490     0.18
                                   
 Chile peso                 813.2     1.01
                                   
 Colombia peso            3730.51     0.01
                                   
 Peru sol                  3.4457     0.09
                                   
 Argentina peso           68.4400    -0.12
 (interbank)                       
                                   
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan
Grebler)
