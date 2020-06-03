EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real on a tear amid bleak outlook

By Susan Mathew June 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's real surged 2.6% on Wednesday after industrial output in the country fell less than expected, while other Latin American currencies joined a rally in risk assets on hopes of a strong economic recovery from a pandemic-induced recession. Industrial production in Brazil fell 18.8% in April at its fastest pace on record due to coronavirus containment measures, but the drop was less than the estimated 29.2% slide. "It still highlights that GDP will fall dramatically in Q2 – perhaps by 10-12% quarter on quarter," warned William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. "It will also provide (the monetary policy committee) with plenty of reason to cut interest rates further later this month." The real extended gains after firming 3% on Tuesday. The currency has been one of the most worst performing emerging market currencies this year, but a recent bout of risk appetite has lifted the real from record lows, even as pandemic and political woes persist. Hopes of an economic recovery gained momentum as service sector PMIs from some countries showed improvement as economies restarted more businesses after a pandemic induced stall, while the U.S. labor market appeared to stabilize as private payrolls fall less than expected. Sao Paulo listed stocks extended gains to a fourth session with beaten down airline stocks Azul and Gol among the top gainers. Most other Latam stocks also rose, tracking Wall Street higher, while currencies made strong gains against a weaker dollar. Chile's peso hit an over 4-month high as copper prices rallied, while Mexico's peso rose for a fifth straight session. Argentina's debt restructuring saga continued. A prominent group of the countries creditors said its restructuring proposal was in line with an International Monetary Fund assessment of what would be sustainable, and called for a deal to help the country avoid a costly default. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1355 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 985.00 1.81 MSCI LatAm 1973.58 3.77 Brazil Bovespa 93135.06 2.29 Mexico IPC 37869.88 1.09 Chile IPSA 3797.17 1.25 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1125.66 0.71 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0767 2.60 Mexico peso 21.5760 0.95 Chile peso 766.5 1.79 Colombia peso 3574.14 1.51 Peru sol 3.3768 0.53 Argentina peso 68.8000 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)