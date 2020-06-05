EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX surge amid risk rally; Brazil's real jumps 3%

By Susan Mathew June 5 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rallied on Friday, with a surge in oil prices lifting Mexican and Colombian pesos, while an unexpected fall in U.S. unemployment rate brought back hopes of a swift economic recovery. Brazil's real resumed its surge, up 3%, breaching through 5.00 per dollar for the first time since March. The currency was on-track for its biggest weekly gain since 2008. Crude exporter Mexico's peso jumped 1.3%, and Colombia's currency scaled a three-month top against a stronger dollar, as oil prices surged ahead of an OPEC+ meeting regarding output cuts. Chile's peso hit highs not seen since January as prices of its main export item, copper, surged to early March highs. Risk appetite got a boost this week from an increasing pick up in business activity and steady stimulus flow from governments and central banks. Confounding expectations, data on Friday showed the U.S. economy added jobs in May after suffering record losses in the prior month. "It suggests the American economy can bounce back very vigorously," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, but cautioned against exuberance as many businesses still remain shut while others have found ways to function with limited staff. Wall Street rallied and regional stocks followed with vigor. Brazil's Bovespa jumped 3% to a three-month top driven by financials. Stocks in Mexico Chile and Colombia all climbed more than 2%. "Emerging-market equities in most regions offer an attractive absolute and relative risk/reward profile," said Brian S. Freiwald, portfolio manager at Putnam Emerging Markets Equity Fund, adding that lower global interest rates provide an additional tailwind. Freiwald sees opportunities for Bovespa after its sell-off in the first quarter. But with U.S.-China trade tensions still simmering and many developing world countries still report worrying number of daily rise in COVID-19 infections and deaths, an economic recovery still remains fragile, especially in Latam economies which were already struggling before the pandemic. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1407 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1003.81 1.52 MSCI LatAm 2071.01 4.35 Brazil Bovespa 96646.79 3 Mexico IPC 38870.68 2.63 Chile IPSA 3970.85 2.2 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1189.06 2.17 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9776 3.06 Mexico peso 21.6619 1.23 Chile peso 762.2 1.22 Colombia peso 3553.58 0.75 Peru sol 3.4177 0.41 Argentina peso 68.9800 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)