EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks surge, FX eyes record week as risk rally roars into gear

* Latam stocks set to add more than 16% for the week * U.S. employment figures boost sentiment * Brazil's central bank has room to cut rates, official says (Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick June 5 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were set for their best week since 2008, while currencies eyed record weekly gains as positive economic readings on Friday spurred widespread buying amid hopes of a post-coronavirus recovery. The MSCI's index of Latin American stocks jumped nearly 4%, eyeing weekly gains of more than 16%, while currencies rose 1.9% and were set to add nearly 7% for the week. Confounding estimates, data on Friday showed the U.S. economy added more than 2.5 million jobs in May after suffering record losses in the prior month, fueling expectations for a swift recovery in the world's largest economy. The figures boosted Wall Street indexes, with regional stocks following in tow. "It suggests the American economy can bounce back very vigorously and we all need to massively revise up our economic projections." said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING. Still, he cautioned that the economy had a long way to go before reaching pre-pandemic levels of activity. Brazil's real resumed its surge to gain nearly 3%, breaching through the 5.00-per-dollar level for the first time since March. The currency was set for its biggest weekly gain since 2008. Crude exporter Mexico's peso jumped 1.2%, and Colombia's currency scaled a three-month peak against the dollar, as oil prices surged ahead of an OPEC+ meeting regarding output cuts. Chile's peso hit highs not seen since January as prices of its main export item, copper, surged to early-March highs. The reopening of several major economies across the globe bolstered risk appetite through the week, enabling regional assets to break out of a month-long trough brought about by uncertainty over the pandemic. Chilean stocks led gains in the region with a 4% spike. Brazil's Bovespa added more than 1% after central bank economic policy director Fabio Kanczuk said the bank has room to cut interest rates further into record-low territory to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. "Emerging-market equities in most regions offer an attractive absolute and relative risk/reward profile," said Brian S. Freiwald, portfolio manager at Putnam Emerging Markets Equity Fund, adding that lower global interest rates provide an additional tailwind. Freiwald sees opportunities for the Bovespa after its sell-off in the first quarter. Mexican stocks added 2.9%. A Reuters poll expects inflation in the country to have accelerated in May due to price pressures from processed foods and some agricultural services and products. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1003.29 1.47 MSCI LatAm 2048.94 3.24 Brazil Bovespa 95046.39 1.3 Mexico IPC 38967.64 2.89 Chile IPSA 4039.32 3.96 Argentina MerVal 45344.93 3.821 Colombia COLCAP 1197.52 2.89 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9869 2.87 Mexico peso 21.6390 1.34 Chile peso 769 0.33 Colombia peso 3572.38 0.22 Peru sol 3.4298 0.06 Argentina peso 68.9800 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Paul Simao)