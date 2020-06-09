EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX slip after risk rally; Fed in focus

By Susan Mathew June 9 (Reuters) - Latin American stock indexes fell on Tuesday as investors cashed in after a stellar risk rally over the last few sessions, and regional currencies weakened ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As Wall Street pulled back, Brazil's Bovespa and Colombia's COLCAP index broke a seven-session winning run, while Chilean stocks fell after six sessions. Mexican shares lost 2%. The declines caused the broader emerging markets shares benchmark to give up gains from earlier in the day, putting it on track to potentially end its longest winning streak since April last year. The recent rally was spurred by bets of a quicker than expected economic recovery from a pandemic-fueled lull, and helped emerging market assets recover significantly from this year's lows hit in March. Latam assets, especially those of Brazil, still lag EM peers as weak economic fundamentals and political uncertainty weigh. Analysts expect the gap to normalize in the second half of the year, but much depends on flattening the COVID-19 curve with Latam now the latest epicenter. The market's focus turned to the Fed's two-day meeting set to begin later on Tuesday. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged but the focus will be on whether policymakers still sound cautious and introduce new measures, or reinforce the upbeat tone set by the recent jobs data. "We expect the Fed to keep its dovish message firmly in place," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities. "With the U.S. economy showing signs of a rebound, our base case suggests the Fed should be quite constructive for risky assets," he said. But he added that it need not necessarily translate to dollar weakness. As oil prices slipped, currencies of crude exporters Mexico and Colombia slid 1% and 0.7% respectively, retreating from three-month highs. Data on Tuesday showed Mexican consumer price inflation accelerated less than expected in May, remaining below the central bank's target rate and creating room for more potential interest rate cuts. Brazil's real fell 1% to 4.9 per dollar. "The real has recently been able to benefit significantly from the improved sentiment on the financial markets. However, the domestic news flow remains worrying," said You-Na Park-Heger, an analyst at Commerzbank. "Against this backdrop, we consider the recent recovery to be exaggerated and see the risk of a downward correction in the real. In the medium term, however, the dollar-real should remain below the 5.00 mark." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1418 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1007.41 0 MSCI LatAm 2088.82 -1.35 Brazil Bovespa 95974.11 -1.71 Mexico IPC 39076.45 -2.2 Chile IPSA 4048.87 -2.2 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1198.54 -2.42 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9105 -1.17 Mexico peso 21.7180 -1.04 Chile peso 773.4 -0.65 Colombia peso 3636.24 -0.97 Peru sol 3.4488 -0.41 Argentina peso 69.1600 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)