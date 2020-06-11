EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso slides as oil tumble adds to Fed's grim view

* Mexican peso set for worst day since April 15 * Industrial production in Mexico falls 25% in April * Brazil markets closed for holiday By Susan Mathew June 11 (Reuters) - Tumbling oil prices pushed Mexico's peso 2.6% lower on Thursday to lead declines among Latin American currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve's dour assessment of an economic recovery sapped risk appetite. The dollar surged on safe-haven demand after the Fed said the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be felt for years, quashing hopes of a quick recovery. It promised to keep pumping liquidity into markets, but expects the U.S. economy to shrink 6.5% this year. Along with worries about a record build-up in U.S. crude inventories, oil prices slumped more than 6%, weighing on currencies of crude exporters in emerging markets such as Mexico , Colombia and Russia. The Mexican peso was on track for its biggest daily drop in nearly two months. Data showed industrial output fell 25.1% in April from March and was 29.3% lower year-over-year. "Although this (data) may mark the bottom for industry, it will add pressure for policymakers to respond with additional stimulus measures to dig Mexico's economy out of this hole," said Capital Economics in a note, as the country faces its deepest recession in decades. Colombia's peso looked to post its sharpest percentage fall in almost three months, and as oil major Ecopetrol slid over 5%, the country's main stock index skidded almost 3% for its worst session in seven weeks. Sliding copper prices weighed on Chile's peso which weakened 1.4%. Chilean stocks retreated from three-month highs, down 2.8%, in line with Wall Street's move lower as fears of a second wave of the virus in the United Sates added to worries. Brazil markets were closed for a holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1339 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 994.40 -1.79 MSCI LatAm 2003.57 -2.43 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 3949.88 -2.81 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1144.56 -2.84 Currencies Latest Daily % change Mexico peso 22.4600 -2.68 Chile peso 784.7 -1.57 Colombia peso 3743.86 -1.97 Peru sol 3.4428 -0.52 Argentina peso 69.3100 -0.07 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)