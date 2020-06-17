EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso drops after GDP downgrade; Brazil rate decision in focus

* Chile's central bank holds interest rates * Brazil expected to cut rates by 75 basis points * Latam stocks strengthen By Ambar Warrick June 17 (Reuters) - Chile's peso tumbled on Wednesday after the central bank cut its economic growth outlook, while Brazil's real was flat ahead of an interest rate decision, with most Latin American markets trading muted. The peso fell about 1.6% to the dollar after the Chilean central bank revised its 2020 economic growth estimation further into negative territory, as the country enters its fourth month of lockdowns due to the coronavirus. The bank also maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.5%, after several successive cuts up until late-March, as it warned of a severe recession due to the pandemic. Chilean stocks rose 2%, tracking strength in global equities as investors banked on more monetary support to fish the economy out of a virus-led recession. Brazil's real was flat to the dollar, while stocks in the country rose ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the central bank later in the day. While the cut - which will push rates further into record-low territory - has been largely baked into asset prices, markets will be watching for guidance from Latin America's largest central bank, as it navigates the pandemic. "We expect the Monetary Policy Committee to signal that its central/baseline scenario does not entail further Selic rate cuts, but possibly without altogether eliminating the possibility of delivering additional accommodation in the event of a significant deviation from its central scenario," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. Data showed that Brazil's services activity slumped at a record pace in April, although analysts expect an eventual recovery as virus-led lockdowns ease. Still, the reading illustrated the impact of the pandemic on Brazil, given that services account for around 70% of Brazilian economic activity. Growing coronavirus cases have also raised questions over a premature easing of curbs. Colombia's peso rose slightly to the dollar. The country's Fiscal Rule Advisory Committee recently agreed to suspend government deficit limits until 2022 so that the government has more space to meet the fiscal needs created by the coronavirus pandemic. Colombian stocks fell 0.7%. Mexico's peso rose 0.5% to the dollar, while stocks inched up. The country's total confirmed coronavirus infections rose to 154,863 cases and 18,310 total deaths on Tuesday, as it prepares to exit strict lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 994.17 0.43 MSCI LatAm 1945.47 0.05 Brazil Bovespa 94235.51 0.75 Mexico IPC 37876.14 -0.05 Chile IPSA 4023.26 2.12 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1149.39 -0.45 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2340 -0.06 Mexico peso 22.2430 0.30 Chile peso 798.2 -1.62 Colombia peso 3741.25 0.11 Peru sol 3.4767 0.12 Argentina peso 69.6100 -0.33 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)