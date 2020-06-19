EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets rise; Brazil's real to underperform peers for the week

* Real to lose more than 6% for the week * Colombia's peso the sole weekly gainer * Argentine stocks set for worst week in nearly 2 months By Ambar Warrick June 19 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies ticked up on Friday, with most currencies set for steep weekly losses as political ructions and fears of the coronavirus pushed money into safe havens. Brazil's real, which rose 0.1% for the day, underperformed its peers by a wide margin for the week, with a weekly loss that may exceed 6%. A string of weak economic data pressured the currency through the week, with the Brazilian central bank's signaling more potential rate cuts prompting a strong selloff on Thursday. Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections in major economies affected emerging market currencies through the week, with Latin American currencies bearing a bulk of the selling as cases in the region spiked. "Whether or not the market wants to deal with it, COVID is a theme that is likely to stick with us for quite some time. Besides the obvious, it's worse than the trade war theme of 2019, reflecting a new and more profound level of uncertainty," wrote Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities. Mexico's peso and Colombia's peso both rose about 0.6%, tracking stronger oil prices as OPEC producers and allies promised to meet supply cuts, while demand appeared to be improving in major economies. Still, U.S. sanctions on certain Mexican companies saw Mexico's peso set to lose about 1.6% for the week, while Colombia's peso was the sole Latin American currency set for a weekly gain. Meanwhile, equities rose, with the MSCI's index of regional stocks adding 0.8% and Brazilian stocks leading regional gains for the day. Monetary support in major economies such as the United States and Japan inspired some confidence in equities this week, with most regional bourses set to end the week higher. On the other hand, Argentine stocks were set for their worst week in nearly two months, as hiccups in the country's debt restructuring talks saw investors losing confidence in its risk assets. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1003.03 0.79 MSCI LatAm 1940.32 0.68 Brazil Bovespa 97027.81 0.94 Mexico IPC 37817.21 0.49 Chile IPSA 4022.52 0.8 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1146.16 0.63 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3636 0.12 Mexico peso 22.5792 0.72 Chile peso 817.2 -0.17 Colombia peso 3720.25 0.63 Peru sol 3.5118 0.25 Argentina peso 69.7900 -0.07 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)