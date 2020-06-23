EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises as U.S.-China deal still on track

By Shreyashi Sanyal June 23 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies moved higher on Tuesday after the White House made reassurances that the Phase 1 trade deal with China remained "fully intact," while Brazil's real jumped as its central bank saw little scope to cut interest rates much further. Emerging markets in Asia initially slipped on White House trade adviser Peter Navarro's comments that the U.S.-China trade pact was "over" but reclaimed losses soon after he walked back his remarks. "Risk appetite has recovered sharply after a brief US/China trade spat was reversed overnight," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities. Investors in Latin America closely follow developments around trade between the world's two largest economies as China remains one of Latin America's biggest commodity export destinations. The Brazilian real jumped 2%, as it led the advance among regional peers, after minutes of the June 16-17 meeting of the central bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, urged caution in easing rates much further. The central bank also outlined details of its plans to buy private-sector bonds on the secondary market. Interest rates in Latin America's largest economy are currently at a record low of 2.25%, with policymakers acknowledging the economic shock from the COVID-19 pandemic being disinflationary and inflation expectations continuing to fall. Brazil is the second worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic after the United States, and frequently over the last month has recorded more than 1,000 deaths a day. Its economy has been languishing due to the pandemic and rising political uncertainties. Emerging markets have been hit by selling pressure recently on rising fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections, but analysts are now questioning the strictness of another round of potential lockdowns. "Investors appear less worried about the increase in new coronavirus infections worldwide. While the surge in new cases is somewhat worrying, the risk of a second lockdown is seen as low," said Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at AxiCorp. The Mexican, Colombian and Chilean pesos also rose on Tuesday. The MSCI's index of Latin American currencies has fallen 17% this year, but has risen 11% from year-lows hit in May. More bleak growth forecasts continued to pour in for South American countries as Chile's Budget Office said on Monday the economy would shrink 6.5% in 2020, a far deeper contraction than predicted just two months ago. Stocks in Latin America tracked Wall Street higher as the pace of declines in U.S. business activity slowed, raising hopes that the worst of the coronavirus crisis was over in the world's largest economy. The Brazilian, Mexican and Argentine stock market indexes rose between 0.8% and 2% on Tuesday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1452 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1014.93 1.47 MSCI LatAm 1998.88 2.36 Brazil Bovespa 97076.62 1.83 Mexico IPC 38530.87 1.07 Chile IPSA 3991.06 -0.19 Argentina MerVal 41153.20 2.005 Colombia COLCAP 1147.08 -1.23 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1654 2.05 Mexico peso 22.3650 0.54 Chile peso 819.6 -0.38 Colombia peso 3696.77 0.79 Peru sol 3.505 0.00 Argentina peso 70.0300 -0.07 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)