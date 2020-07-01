EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets jump on vaccine, economic recovery hopes

* Risky assets start second half of year on high note * Brazil manufacturing returns to growth in June * BioNTech, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shows potential (Updates prices, adds comments, bullets) By Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal July 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's real shot higher on Wednesday, with broader Latin American currencies in tow after data showed manufacturing in the region's largest economy returned to growth in June, while hopes for a potential coronavirus vaccine also helped. The real added about 2.4%, starting the second half of the year on a positive note after underperforming most regional currencies in the second quarter. Brazilian manufacturing expanded in June for the first time in four months, a survey of purchasing managers' activity showed, coming back to life after three months in a state of near paralysis due to the coronavirus pandemic. "With lockdowns continuing to ease across the globe, it was of little surprise that the manufacturing PMIs rose in June," said Gabriella Dickens, assistant economist at Capital Economics. "While the PMIs are still considerably below their pre-crisis levels, they have rebounded more swiftly than they did during the financial crisis." The reading, coupled with a COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc showing some potential in early-stage human trials, helped brew some optimism over an economic recovery, even as new infections in the region continued to grow rapidly. News of the vaccine also spurred gains on Wall Street, which in turn helped Latin American stocks. Brazilian stocks added 1%, while the Chilean equity index rose about 2%. Both bourses had marked strong gains in the second quarter as they came off drastic losses due to the pandemic. Argentine stocks outperformed their emerging market peers with a nearly 59% jump during the second quarter. Despite the strong gains, some economic readings continued to paint a dire picture for Latin American economies. Chile's economic activity hit another historic low in May as measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus left many out of work and businesses shuttered. The country's jobless rate also surged between March and May, following a similar trend in Latin America as the virus constrained economic activity. "The May report showed the deepest deterioration in labor market conditions so far, not only given the sharp rise in the unemployment rate but also the significant decline in employment numbers, with private sector jobs declining at a record double-digit rate," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. "We expect labor conditions to deteriorate further in the coming months given the recent extension of quarantine measures." Colombia's peso strengthened. The central bank also announced further liquidity measures to bolster the economy. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1936 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1001.98 0.69 Markets MSCI LatAm 1927.49 3.26 Brazil Bovespa 96039.58 1.03 Mexico IPC 37614.95 -0.27 Chile IPSA 4040.67 2.06 Argentina MerVal 39720.12 2.671 Colombia COLCAP 1111.81 0 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3123 2.38 Mexico peso 22.7671 0.97 Chile peso 813.7 1.07 Colombia peso 3713.77 0.93 Peru sol 3.5278 0.37 Argentina peso 70.5100 -0.07 (interbank) Argentina peso 124 1.61 (parallel) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)