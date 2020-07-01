Noticias de Mercados
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets jump on vaccine, economic recovery hopes

Ambar Warrick, Shreyashi Sanyal

    * Risky assets start second half of year on high note
    * Brazil manufacturing returns to growth in June
    * BioNTech, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shows potential  

    July 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's real shot higher on Wednesday,
with broader Latin American currencies in tow after data showed
manufacturing in the region's largest economy returned to growth
in June, while hopes for a potential coronavirus vaccine also
helped.
    The real added about 2.4%, starting the second half
of the year on a positive note after underperforming most
regional currencies in the second quarter.
    Brazilian manufacturing expanded in June for the first time
in four months, a survey of purchasing managers' activity
showed, coming back to life after three months in a state of
near paralysis due to the coronavirus pandemic.
    "With lockdowns continuing to ease across the globe, it was
of little surprise that the manufacturing PMIs rose in June,"
said Gabriella Dickens, assistant economist at Capital
Economics.
    "While the PMIs are still considerably below their
pre-crisis levels, they have rebounded more swiftly than they
did during the financial crisis."
    The reading, coupled with a COVID-19 vaccine developed by
German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical
giant Pfizer Inc showing some potential in early-stage
human trials, helped brew some optimism over an economic
recovery, even as new infections in the region continued to grow
rapidly.
    News of the vaccine also spurred gains on Wall Street, which
in turn helped Latin American stocks.
    Brazilian stocks added 1%, while the Chilean equity
index rose about 2%. Both bourses had marked strong
gains in the second quarter as they came off drastic losses due
to the pandemic.
    Argentine stocks outperformed their emerging market
peers with a nearly 59% jump during the second quarter.
    
    Despite the strong gains, some economic readings continued
to paint a dire picture for Latin American economies. Chile's
economic activity hit another historic low in May as measures to
contain the spread of the coronavirus left many out of work and
businesses shuttered.
    The country's jobless rate also surged between March and
May, following a similar trend in Latin America as the virus
constrained economic activity.
    "The May report showed the deepest deterioration in labor
market conditions so far, not only given the sharp rise in the
unemployment rate but also the significant decline in employment
numbers, with private sector jobs declining at a record
double-digit rate," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.
    "We expect labor conditions to deteriorate further in the
coming months given the recent extension of quarantine
measures."
    Colombia's peso strengthened. The central bank also
announced further liquidity measures to bolster the economy.


    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1936 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes          Latest       Daily %
                                      change
 MSCI Emerging             1001.98        0.69
 Markets                            
 MSCI LatAm                1927.49        3.26
                                    
                                    
 Brazil Bovespa           96039.58        1.03
                                    
 Mexico IPC               37614.95       -0.27
                                    
 Chile IPSA                4040.67        2.06
                                    
 Argentina MerVal         39720.12       2.671
                                    
 Colombia COLCAP           1111.81           0
                                    
                                              
    Currencies          Latest       Daily %
                                      change
 Brazil real                5.3123        2.38
                                    
 Mexico peso               22.7671        0.97
                                    
 Chile peso                  813.7        1.07
                                    
 Colombia peso             3713.77        0.93
                                    
 Peru sol                   3.5278        0.37
                                    
 Argentina peso            70.5100       -0.07
 (interbank)                        
                                    
 Argentina peso                124        1.61
 (parallel)                         
                                    
 
    
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)
