EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads FX gains on strong data

* Chile's peso gains for third session * Brazil's real up after two days of declines * MSCI Latam stocks index rises (Adds comments, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal July 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose on Wednesday after better-than-expected economic data pointed to some recovery in Latin America's largest economy, while regional stocks also edged higher. The real added about 0.7% after data showed retail sales in the country grew 13.9% in May from the prior month, more than twice what was expected in a Reuters poll. The reading reflected a pickup in economic activity as the country steadily relaxed coronavirus-related lockdowns. Still, Brazil is the second-worst-stricken country in terms of the number of coronavirus infections, behind only the United States. "We expect retail sales activity to have reached bottom in April and to stage a gradual recovery in coming months in tandem with the relaxation of social distancing protocols and other measures to restrict movement and activity," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. "However, a still very complex domestic COVID viral picture could undermine/weaken the pace of the forecasted recovery." Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he has tested positive for the virus, prompting some weakness in stocks and the real. On Wednesday, stocks were up about 1.8%. "Even though the real was able to appreciate most recently whenever general market sentiment lifted, a glance at the options markets illustrates (that) investors see increased risks in the real regardless of global developments," said Thu Lan Nguyen, FX and emerging markets analyst at Commerzbank. Chile's peso rose about 0.4%, extending gains into a third straight session on continued support from copper prices. Concerns over copper supply from the world's top producer of the metal have caused a large jump in prices. A perceived recovery in Chinese demand has also helped. The country, long hailed as one of Latin America's most stable economies, was struck by the pandemic just as it was recovering from months of unrest over inequality. Mexico's peso rose slightly versus the dollar. Petroleos Mexicanos, the country's debt-ridden oil and gas firm, said on Tuesday it will offer a swap for $22.4 billion worth of bonds maturing between 2027 and 2060 as it seeks to manage its massive debt load. Argentine over-the-counter bonds extended their rise since the government unveiled a sweetened debt restructuring offer on Sunday, which has raised hopes that the country could win creditors over to a deal. Ecuador also reached a deal with bondholders on Monday to renegotiate its debt to cut outstanding capital payments and extend maturities on the country's bonds. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1948 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1070.89 1.74 MSCI LatAm 1982.10 0.68 Brazil Bovespa 99894.48 2.18 Mexico IPC 37529.18 -0.81 Chile IPSA 4189.18 -1.61 Argentina MerVal 42695.02 0.465 Colombia COLCAP 1150.41 1.64 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3500 0.65 Mexico peso 22.7210 0.53 Chile peso 785.8 0.41 Colombia peso 3632.04 -0.20 Peru sol 3.5198 0.48 Argentina peso (interbank) 70.9300 -0.07 Argentina peso (parallel) 123 3.25 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sonya Hepinstall)