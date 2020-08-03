Noticias de Mercados
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls after strong July; Brazil's real hit by rate-cut bets

Ambar Warrick

    * Mexican peso leads FX losses for the day
    * Most Latam stocks weaken
    * Argentina debt deadline in focus

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell on Monday as markets
factored in an interest rate cut expected later in the week,
with other Latin American currencies following suit amid surging
coronavirus cases in the region.
    Most currencies retreated after strong gains in July, where
hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and better commodity prices had
supported buying.
    The real fell about 1.7%, ahead of a central bank
meeting on Wednesday where the bank is expected to cut rates
further into record-low territory, as it continues to try and
mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.  
    Latin America's largest economy appeared to be recovering
steadily from the shock of the pandemic, with data showing that
manufacturing activity expanded at a record pace in July.

    A central bank survey of economists also showed that the
gloom over Brazil's economy lifted for a fifth week in a row.

    Still, with Latin America nearing the 5 million COVID-19
cases mark, investors were cautious about fresh lockdowns to
contain the virus' spread. Brazil is the second-worst hit
country in the world, behind the United States.
    "Brazil's monetary policy committee (COPOM) is facing a
backdrop characterized by a sharp contraction of real activity
and significant labor market deterioration, visibly below target
inflation, and also below target inflation expectations for
2021," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. 
    "We expect the Copom to cut the policy rate by 25bp, to a
record low 2.00%," they wrote.
    Mexico's peso was among the worst performers for the
day, while Colombia's peso also retreated on recent
weakness in oil prices.
    Chile's peso sank in tandem with the prices of
copper, the country's largest export. Data showed that Chile's
economic activity fell 12.4% in June from the same month a year
ago, the central bank said, surpassing expectations of an even
more severe contraction amid the peak of the coronavirus
outbreak.
    Brazilian stocks were flat, with most other bourses
in the region falling as sentiment was undercut by concerns over
the U.S. economy, ahead of crucial payroll data on Friday.
Markets were also watching for any progress in discussions over
fresh U.S. stimulus measures.
    Argentina's peso fell vs. the dollar after the
country's largest province extended the deadline on its debt
renegotiation with creditors to the middle of August, as the
national government debates whether to extend a similar cutoff
on its far larger and closely watched $65 billion bond revamp.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
    Stock indexes             Latest    Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1077.42            -0.14
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2029.59             -1.8
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              102891.97            -0.02
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   37274.70             0.69
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    3999.85            -0.43
                                        
 Argentina MerVal                    -                -
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1143.15             0.78
                                        
                                                       
       Currencies             Latest    Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.3067            -1.72
                                        
 Mexico peso                   22.6101            -1.50
                                        
 Chile peso                      761.2            -0.66
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3770.59            -1.04
 Peru sol                       3.5248             0.20
                                        
 Argentina peso                72.5100            -0.26
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
