EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real drops 2.2% on rate-cut bets; LatAm FX falls on strong dollar

* Brazil's real down 2%; cenbank meeting on Wednesday * Brazil manufacturing activity expands at record pace in July * EM stocks saw foreign net inflows in July, outlook uncertain-IIF * Mexico's Alfa jumps 25% on plans to spin-off Nemak * Argentina debt deadline in focus (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's real sank 2.2% on Monday as markets factored in an interest rate cut expected by the central bank, while a strong dollar and surging coronavirus cases in Latin America pressured other currencies in the region. Most currencies retreated after strong gains in July, where hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and better commodity prices had supported buying. Brazil's central bank is expected to cut rates further into record-low territory on Wednesday as it continues to try and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gustavo Rangel, chief economist, LATAM at ING pointed to two factors that may tip the balance in favor of keeping the door open to additional rate cuts: recent lower-than-expected inflation, and the fact that the real has consolidated a stronger trading range when compared to the lows seen in April-May. "Such an outcome would, necessarily, help keep FX volatility high and maintain an underperforming bias for the BRL." Data on Monday showed manufacturing activity in Latam's largest economy expanded at a record pace in July, while separate data showed Brazil posted a record $8.1 billion trade surplus as the pandemic led to another steep fall in imports. The Institute of International Finance said emerging market stocks and bonds saw foreign net inflows for a second consecutive month in July, but the outlook remains uncertain. With Latam nearing the 5 million COVID-19 cases mark, investors are cautious about fresh lockdowns to contain the virus' spread. Brazil is the second-worst hit country in the world, behind the United States. Mexico's peso fell 1.8%, while Colombia's peso hit a five week low against the dollar which surged after upbeat manufacturing sector numbers from around the globe. Chile's peso weakened in tandem with the prices of copper, the country's largest export. Data showed that Chile's economic activity fell 12.4% in June from the same month a year ago, but contracted less than expected. Among stocks, Mexico's Ipc index looked to post its best day in six weeks led by conglomerate Alfa's 25.3% jump after it announced plans to spin-off its remaining 75% stake in auto parts business Nemak. Most other regional bourses gained, as possible multibillion-dollar deals and efforts to work-out a crucial U.S. stimulus plan lifted Wall Street. Argentina's peso fell and bonds dipped almost 1% as the government weighed extending its $65 billion debt negotiations, which have hit a roadblock ahead of an Aug. 4 deadline after creditors rejected the country's "final" offer and rallied behind a counterproposal. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies 1930 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1077.84 -0.1 MSCI LatAm 2028.48 -1.86 Brazil Bovespa 102851.05 -0.06 Mexico IPC 37711.97 1.87 Chile IPSA 3974.47 -1.06 Argentina MerVal 53576.37 8.777 Colombia COLCAP 1140.30 0.53 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3312 -2.17 Mexico peso 22.6733 -1.77 Chile peso 760.1 -0.51 Colombia peso 3767 -0.95 Peru sol 3.5407 -0.25 Argentina peso 72.5100 -0.26 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)