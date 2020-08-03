Noticias de Mercados
August 3, 2020 / 7:45 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 3 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real drops 2.2% on rate-cut bets; LatAm FX falls on strong dollar

Ambar Warrick, Susan Mathew

    * Brazil's real down 2%; cenbank meeting on Wednesday
    * Brazil manufacturing activity expands at record pace in
July
    * EM stocks saw foreign net inflows in July, outlook
uncertain-IIF
    * Mexico's Alfa jumps 25% on plans to spin-off Nemak 
    * Argentina debt deadline in focus

    By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew
    Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's real sank 2.2% on Monday as
markets factored in an interest rate cut expected by the central
bank, while a strong dollar and surging coronavirus cases in
Latin America pressured other currencies in the region. 
    Most currencies retreated after strong gains in July, where
hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and better commodity prices had
supported buying.
    Brazil's central bank is expected to cut rates further into
record-low territory on Wednesday as it continues to try and
mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.  
    Gustavo Rangel, chief economist, LATAM at ING pointed to two
factors that may tip the balance in favor of keeping the door
open to additional rate cuts: recent lower-than-expected
inflation, and the fact that the real has consolidated a
stronger trading range when compared to the lows seen in
April-May.
    "Such an outcome would, necessarily, help keep FX volatility
high and maintain an underperforming bias for the BRL."
    Data on Monday showed manufacturing activity in Latam's
largest economy expanded at a record pace in July, while
separate data showed Brazil posted a record $8.1 billion trade
surplus as the pandemic led to another steep fall in
imports.
    The Institute of International Finance said emerging market
stocks and bonds saw foreign net inflows for a second
consecutive month in July, but the outlook remains uncertain.

    With Latam nearing the 5 million COVID-19 cases mark,
investors are cautious about fresh lockdowns to contain the
virus' spread. Brazil is the second-worst hit country in the
world, behind the United States.
    Mexico's peso fell 1.8%, while Colombia's peso
hit a five week low against the dollar which surged after upbeat
manufacturing sector numbers from around the globe.

    Chile's peso weakened in tandem with the prices of
copper, the country's largest export. Data showed that Chile's
economic activity fell 12.4% in June from the same month a year
ago, but contracted less than expected.
    Among stocks, Mexico's Ipc index looked to post its
best day in six weeks led by conglomerate Alfa's
25.3% jump after it announced plans to spin-off its remaining
75% stake in auto parts business Nemak.
    Most other regional bourses gained, as possible
multibillion-dollar deals and efforts to work-out a crucial U.S.
stimulus plan lifted Wall Street.
    Argentina's peso fell and bonds dipped almost 1% as
the government weighed extending its $65 billion debt
negotiations, which have hit a roadblock ahead of an Aug. 4
deadline after creditors rejected the country's "final" offer
and rallied behind a counterproposal.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies 1930 GMT:
  Stock indexes           Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets    1077.84     -0.1
                                   
 MSCI LatAm               2028.48    -1.86
                                   
 Brazil Bovespa         102851.05    -0.06
                                   
 Mexico IPC              37711.97     1.87
                                   
 Chile IPSA               3974.47    -1.06
                                   
 Argentina MerVal        53576.37    8.777
                                   
 Colombia COLCAP          1140.30     0.53
                                   
                                          
      Currencies          Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 Brazil real               5.3312    -2.17
                                   
 Mexico peso              22.6733    -1.77
                                   
 Chile peso                 760.1    -0.51
                                   
 Colombia peso               3767    -0.95
                                   
 Peru sol                  3.5407    -0.25
                                   
 Argentina peso           72.5100    -0.26
 (interbank)                       
                                   
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis and David Gregorio)
