August 5, 2020

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real weakens ahead of expected rate cut; Mexican peso snaps losing run

Shreyashi Sanyal, Susan Mathew

    * Brazil central bank seen cutting rates to record low of 2%
    * Brazil PMIs show economic activity falls in July for 5th
month
    * Nearly 5 mln people returned to work in Mexico in June -
poll
    * Mexican peso up for the first time in eight sessions

    Aug 5 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose
against a weaker dollar on Wednesday, while Brazil's real fell
ahead of what is expected to the central bank's final interest
rate cut in its one-year long easing cycle. 
    The real fell 0.3% against the dollar as Copom, the
central bank's rate-setting committee, is set to cut its key
interest rate to a record low of 2.00% at market close in a
final 25 basis points move to cushion an economic
collapse.
    "Following the massive collapse in growth caused by COVID, 
the current economic indicators in Brazil are signaling an
economic recovery, but pre-crisis levels are still a long way
off," said Alexandra Bechtel, forex and emerging markets analyst
at Commerzbank. 
    "The bar is set high for further rate cuts, in particular as
more stable framework conditions (budget deficit etc.) would be
required for lower rate levels."
    Economic activity in Brazil contracted in July for a fifth
straight month, a survey showed, a result of the dominant
services sector still struggling under the weight of the
COVID-19 crisis.
    Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Wednesday said Brazil may
reduce its new VAT tax to as much as 8% if the proposed 12% rate
ends up increasing the country's overall tax burden. The VAT
proposal was the first part of the government's wider tax reform
agenda.
    Sao Paulo listed stocks snapped a four-day losing
streak on a commodity boost as oil and metal prices soared.

    Even as Latin American assets recovered sharply from March
lows, economists at Scotiabank say it will take several quarters
for the economies to return to pre-COVID-19 levels of economic
activity even with strong growth into 2021.
    The heavily controlled Argentine peso was range-bound
 a day after the country reached a deal with creditors to
restructure $65 billion of sovereign debt. The Merval stock
index continued to fall after its strong surge post the
deal. 
    Argentina's June industrial production fell at a much slower
pace than the previous month and lesser that analysts
expectation, data showed on Wednesday. 
    Crude exporter Mexico's peso rose for the first time
in seven sessions, gaining more than 1% as the greenback
extended declines.
    Data on Wednesday showed nearly 5 million people returned to
work in Mexico in June, though formal unemployment continued to
rise. 
    Mexican stocks added 1.2%, as silver miner Peñoles
, soared 13.7% on rising prices of precious metals.

    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1943 GMT:
  Stock indexes           Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets    1103.25     1.25
                                   
 MSCI LatAm               2043.46     2.07
                                   
 Brazil Bovespa         102889.09     1.65
                                   
 Mexico IPC              37957.01     1.31
                                   
 Chile IPSA               3934.13      0.2
                                   
 Argentina MerVal        50999.69   -2.274
                                   
 Colombia COLCAP          1136.94     0.76
                                   
                                          
      Currencies          Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 Brazil real               5.2977    -0.28
                                   
 Mexico peso              22.3620     1.27
                                   
 Chile peso                 777.1    -0.72
                                   
 Colombia peso            3774.73     0.13
                                   
 Peru sol                  3.5438     0.19
                                   
 Argentina peso           72.6100    -0.06
 (interbank)                       
                                   
 
 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa Shumaker)
