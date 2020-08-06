EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slides after rate cut; rest of Latam FX falters

* Brazil central bank sees little or no room for easing * Chilean peso slips as copper prices fall * Mexican peso pares losses on auto output data By Shreyashi Sanyal Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell the most among Latin American currencies on Thursday after the country's central bank slashed its key lending rate to help an economy devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. The real fell more than 1% against the dollar after Copom, the central bank's-rate setting committee, cut rates by 25 basis points to a record-low 2.00% on Wednesday, but warned there was little or no room for further monetary stimulus. Citigroup FX strategists say the central bank is likely trying to signal that the Selic rate will remain stable for longer than currently expected by market consensus. "We also recognize that an alternative scenario of another cut of 25bps in September cannot be ruled out as Copom's inflation forecasts are still below the target." Policymakers said recent economic indicators in Brazil point to a "partial recovery," but noted that uncertainty remains high, especially around the end of the year when emergency fiscal stimulus is expected to wind down. The latest data showed Brazil's unemployment rate rose to a three-year high of 13.3%, as the coronavirus-fueled shock to the economy continued to inflict severe damage on the labor market, particularly the services sector. Other currencies in Latin America weakened as the dollar found some ground following data that showed U.S. jobless claims fell slightly in the latest week after two consecutive weeks of increases that triggered fears of a stalled recovery in the labor market. Mexico's peso pared back losses after auto production edged up in July during the second full month that the key manufacturing industry has reopened following closures caused by the pandemic, according to data from national statistics agency INEGI. The Chilean peso fell 0.7% after copper prices drifted lower as investors questioned whether demand would improve enough to extend a rally beyond two-year highs reached last month. Santiago stocks underperformed peers, as miners came under pressure, while other equity markets in the region remained above water. Ecuador negotiated a one-year grace period on a credit line from the China Development Bank (CDB) that will allow the country to delay $417 million in payments, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday. In other emerging markets, Lebanon's central bank instructed banks and financial institutions to extend exceptional dollar loans at zero interest to individuals and firms impacted by the Beirut port explosion that caused huge damage across the capital. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1104.57 0.14 MSCI LatAm 2039.22 -0.35 Brazil Bovespa 103019.39 0.21 Mexico IPC 38020.73 0.31 Chile IPSA 3921.36 -0.28 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 Colombia COLCAP 1139.00 0.09 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3284 -0.68 Mexico peso 22.3840 -0.12 Chile peso 778.9 -0.23 Colombia peso 3780.21 -0.14 Peru sol 3.5468 -0.08 Argentina peso (interbank) 72.6900 -0.10 Argentina peso (parallel) 126 1.59 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)