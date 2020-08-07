EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls on U.S.-China tension, Brazil real lags for week

* Brazilian real biggest weekly decliner among peers * Latam stocks set to log first weekly decline in six * Trump attack on China apps bruises risk, boosts dollar By Shreyashi Sanyal Aug 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Friday, with Brazil's real lagging peers for the week as U.S. President Donald Trump's steps toward banning popular Chinese mobile apps helped the dollar gain some lost ground. The real crumbled 1.7% against a strengthening dollar after the Trump administration unveiled bans on U.S. transactions with China's ByteDance, owner of video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent, operator of messenger app WeChat, which go into effect in 45 days. "Apart from the obvious fallout to Tencent and ByteDance, Washington's move is sure to ratchet up geopolitical tensions with Beijing once again, after a relatively quiet couple of weeks," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. "It highlights the challenges Chinese companies will have, emerging internationally from behind the great firewall of China protective cocoon." Brazil's currency fell 3.8% for the week, tracking its worst weekly decline in more than a month following an interest rate cut by the central bank on Wednesday and as figures showed the economy's jobless rate shot to a three-year high. Latest data showed Brazilian inflation in July rose the most in four years for that month, but the annual measure remained significantly below the central bank's year-end target. Economic indicators in the United States also remained subdued as data showed U.S. employment growth slowed considerably in July amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. Wall Street opened lower following the report. Mexico's peso declined and was set for a weekly fall in the face of rising COVID-19 cases and as the U.S. State Department urged citizens not to travel to Mexico, despite easing a global travel ban. Commodity-linked currencies such as the Chilean peso and the Colombian peso also came under pressure. The Chilean currency was hit by a decrease in prices of copper, its main export. Data showed consumer prices rose 0.1% in July, while inflation in the 12 months to July hit 2.5%, tending toward the low end of the central bank's target range. S&P Global Ratings said it will raise its sovereign credit ratings on Ecuador when the government issues new bonds this month under a debt restructuring. Ecuador earlier in the week won overwhelming investor support for a $17.4 billion foreign debt restructuring. The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks tumbled nearly 2%, on track for its first weekly decline in six weeks. Sao Paulo shares were the weakest on the day, with heavyweights Vale and Petrobras dragging. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1091.59 -1.35 MSCI LatAm 2006.94 -1.96 Brazil Bovespa 103010.27 -1.07 Mexico IPC 37997.06 0 Chile IPSA 3995.43 0.67 Argentina MerVal 51102.68 0.037 Colombia COLCAP 1142.18 0.37 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4344 -1.70 Mexico peso 22.5490 -0.80 Chile peso 781.5 -1.25 Colombia peso 3743.18 -0.08 Peru sol 3.5488 -0.20 Argentina peso (interbank) 72.7600 -0.08 Argentina peso (parallel) 129 2.33 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)