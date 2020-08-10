EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real bounces on improving China data

By Shreyashi Sanyal Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real bounced higher on Monday after two consecutive sessions of declines as data showed signs of improvement in China's factory activity, helping to ease worries around Sino-U.S. ties. The real strengthened 0.7% against the dollar, rebounding from recent weakness following the Brazilian central bank's move to cut its benchmark lending rate to an all-time low last week. Market participants are hoping for a pick-up in Latam currencies in the second half of the year on higher commodity prices. Surging COVID-19 cases in the region and U.S.-China tensions have made investors cautious. China is one of the biggest importers of agricultural commodities and metals from Latin America. Mexico's peso traded in a tight range as investors braced for the country's central bank, known as Banxico, to cut its key interest rate on Thursday. A Reuters poll showed Banxico will cut the rate to the lowest level in four years despite a gradual uptick in inflation to help offset the economic fallout of the pandemic. "Regardless of the size of the cut delivered, all eyes will be on the statement for fresh insight on how the Board is balancing sticky inflation against a deepening contraction in economic activity," Scotiabank analysts wrote in a client note. The Argentine peso edged lower. A central bank survey on Friday predicted a 12.5% contraction ​​in 2020. Argentina will also start talks with the International Monetary Fund in the coming weeks aimed at a new program to replace a defunct $57 billion standby lending deal from two years ago. The Peruvian central bank is also set to release its policy update later in the week, with markets expecting lending rates to be held steady. Policymakers, in their previous meeting, said they could not rule out further rate cuts from the current historic minimum. Most other currencies in the region were subdued against a firmer dollar, with the Colombian peso declining 0.5%. Chilean stocks were among top gains in early hours of trading as shares of copper miners advanced. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1413 GMT: Stock Latest Daily % change indexes MSCI Emerging Markets 1087.73 -0.15 MSCI LatAm 2026.27 1 Brazil Bovespa 103015.05 0.23 Mexico IPC 38286.75 0.74 Chile IPSA 4022.09 0.83 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 Colombia COLCAP 1145.36 0.28 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3751 0.67 Mexico peso 22.4478 -0.40 Chile peso 791.8 -0.54 Colombia peso 3763.98 -0.63 Peru sol 3.5518 0.00 Argentina peso (interbank) 72.9400 -0.23 Argentina peso (parallel) 129 2.33 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)