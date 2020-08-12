EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX muted with focus on U.S. stimulus, Brazil's real weakens

* Do not expect Brazil real to recover until next year - analyst * Bovespa up after retail sales surge back to pre-crisis levels * Mexican central bank policy decision awaited on Thursday * Colombia peso slips as country tops 400,000 coronavirus cases By Shreyashi Sanyal Aug 12 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies traded in tight ranges on Wednesday, as investors questioned the likelihood of fresh stimulus in the United States, while the Brazilian real fell on growing doubts over its pace of recovery this year. The real fell 0.7% and has mostly remained weak since the Brazilian central bank cut interest rates one week ago. Investors have cheered signs of a recent pick up in economic activity in Latin America's biggest economy but are now cautious on the real amid surging COVID-19 cases, a dovish central bank and worsening ties between the United States and China. "The Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) has shown itself to be more dovish and has introduced forward guidance. Not only does this leave the back door open for further monetary easing, it also dampens expectations of rate hikes in the coming year," said FX analysts at Commerzbank. "We do not expect the BRL to recover until next year, when the crisis has subsided and the markets price out the corona risk." Even as Brazil amasses a record debt that has evoked memories of crises past in South America's largest economy, some economists say rock-bottom interest rates and low foreign debt mean the government can continue to spend its way out of recession. Most currencies in the region made sideways moves, with investors focusing on offshore events after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House and top Democrats may not be able to reach a deal on coronavirus aid, in a fifth day without talks on the stalemate. Coronavirus cases continued to surge in South America, with Colombia topping 400,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as deaths climb toward 13,500 and intensive care units in the capital Bogota remain near capacity. The Colombian peso fell 0.3% against the dollar. Mexico's peso was subdued with investors awaiting a central bank policy decision on Thursday. Markets are pricing in a 50 basis point cut in its key lending rate. Among stocks indexes, Brazil's Bovespa rose 0.8% after data showed retail sales ended the first half of the year on a strong footing, surging back to pre-crisis levels as the easing of lockdown measures continued across the country. Shares in Brazilian software firm Linx SA fell 4%, a day after card processor StoneCo said it would buy Linx in a $1.12 billion deal that will transform it into an integrated software and payments provider. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1426 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1092.09 0.08 MSCI LatAm 2004.38 -0.27 Brazil Bovespa 102321.69 0.14 Mexico IPC 38818.04 0.3 Chile IPSA 4031.30 0.78 Argentina MerVal 50312.54 -1.345 Colombia COLCAP 1138.04 0.32 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4630 -0.90 Mexico peso 22.3737 0.05 Chile peso 793.8 -0.16 Colombia peso 3746.74 -0.40 Peru sol 3.5618 -0.06 Argentina peso (interbank) 73.0400 -0.05 Argentina peso (parallel) 128 2.34 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)