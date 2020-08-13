EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real bounces; Mexican peso flat ahead of rate decision

* Real finds support in improving service sector data * Brazil's Bovespa rises on upbeat quarterly reports * Mexican peso rangebound ahead of expected rate cut By Shreyashi Sanyal Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's real bounced back on Thursday on signs of recovery in the country's battered service sector, while the Mexican peso traded in a tight range ahead of an expected interest rate cut by the central bank. The real rose 1.7%, rebounding from declines in the previous session, as figures showed services activity in Brazil increased in June for the first time in five months. The data showed service sector activity rising 5% in June, slowly recovering from a record slump triggered by the social isolation measures put in place to combat Brazil's coronavirus outbreak. Still, spiking COVID-19 cases, a dovish central bank and worsening ties between the United States and China have upped the pressure on the real recently, which has fallen 25.7% so far this year. Mexico's peso traded on either side of flat, as markets priced in a 50 basis-point cut in the Mexican central bank's key lending rate at the end of its meeting at 1800 GMT. "Banxico will try and avoid following some of the LatAm region into quantitative easing territory (Chile and Colombia) although given the underlying weakness in Mexico we cannot rule out future asset purchases completely," said Christian Lawrence, senior cross-asset strategist at Rabobank. Most currencies in Latin America remained largely flat against the dollar, with market participants watching for a meeting between the United States and China to discuss their Phase 1 trade deal over the weekend. The MSCI's index for Latin American equities rose 1.8%, with Sao Paulo stocks gaining 0.6% on encouraging quarterly earnings reports. Meat processor Marfrig Global Foods jumped 7% after reporting net profit of 1.59 billion reais ($294 million) in the second quarter on improving operating performance and firm demand from China. Via Varejo rose 5% after the electronics retailer posted a profit of 65 million reais ($12 million) in the second quarter, reversing a year-ago loss as the COVID-19 pandemic boosted online sales of electronics. Also on the radar, Argentina will formally submit its amended debt restructuring offer to the U.S. securities regulator as early as Thursday, two sources said, a key step in sealing a deal after an initial agreement was reached with creditors earlier this month. Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra on Wednesday banned family gatherings and extended lockdowns to five more regions of the country amid a fresh spike in pandemic cases. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1355 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1097.20 0.29 MSCI LatAm 2036.67 1.83 Brazil Bovespa 102770.33 0.64 Mexico IPC 38544.71 -0.23 Chile IPSA 4068.80 0.8 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 Colombia COLCAP 1140.90 -0.08 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3630 1.65 Mexico peso 22.2920 0.22 Chile peso 793.1 -0.08 Colombia peso 3759.64 -0.12 Peru sol 3.5678 -0.06 Argentina peso (interbank) 73.1000 -0.07 Argentina peso (parallel) 129 1.55 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)