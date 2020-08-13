Noticias de Mercados
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real bounces; Mexican peso flat ahead of rate decision

Shreyashi Sanyal

    * Real finds support in improving service sector data
    * Brazil's Bovespa rises on upbeat quarterly reports 
    * Mexican peso rangebound ahead of expected rate cut

    Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's real bounced back on Thursday on
signs of recovery in the country's battered service sector,
while the Mexican peso traded in a tight range ahead of an
expected interest rate cut by the central bank.  
    The real rose 1.7%, rebounding from declines in the
previous session, as figures showed services activity in Brazil
increased in June for the first time in five months.

    The data showed service sector activity rising 5% in June,
slowly recovering from a record slump triggered by the social
isolation measures put in place to combat Brazil's coronavirus 
outbreak.
    Still, spiking COVID-19 cases, a dovish central bank and
worsening ties between the United States and China have upped
the pressure on the real recently, which has fallen 25.7% so far
this year. 
    Mexico's peso traded on either side of flat, as
markets priced in a 50 basis-point cut in the Mexican central
bank's key lending rate at the end of its meeting at 1800
GMT.
    "Banxico will try and avoid following some of the LatAm
region into quantitative easing territory (Chile and Colombia)
although given the underlying weakness in Mexico we cannot rule
out future asset purchases completely," said Christian Lawrence,
senior cross-asset strategist at Rabobank. 
    Most currencies in Latin America remained largely flat
against the dollar, with market participants watching for a
meeting between the United States and China to discuss their 
Phase 1 trade deal over the weekend.
    The MSCI's index for Latin American equities
rose 1.8%, with Sao Paulo stocks gaining 0.6% on
encouraging quarterly earnings reports. 
    Meat processor Marfrig Global Foods jumped 7%
after reporting net profit of 1.59 billion reais ($294 million)
in the second quarter on improving operating performance and
firm demand from China.
    Via Varejo rose 5% after the electronics retailer
 posted a profit of 65 million reais ($12 million) in the second
quarter, reversing a year-ago loss as the COVID-19 pandemic
boosted online sales of electronics.  
    Also on the radar, Argentina will formally submit its
amended debt restructuring offer to the U.S. securities
regulator as early as Thursday, two sources said, a key step in
sealing a deal after an initial agreement was reached with
creditors earlier this month.
    Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra on Wednesday banned
family gatherings and extended lockdowns to five more regions of
the country amid a fresh spike in pandemic cases.
         
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1355 GMT:
    
           Stock indexes                     Latest    Daily %
                                                       change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                        1097.20     0.29
 MSCI LatAm                                   2036.67     1.83
 Brazil Bovespa                             102770.33     0.64
 Mexico IPC                                  38544.71    -0.23
 Chile IPSA                                   4068.80      0.8
 Argentina MerVal                                0.00        0
 Colombia COLCAP                              1140.90    -0.08
                                                              
               Currencies                    Latest    Daily %
                                                       change
 Brazil real                                   5.3630     1.65
 Mexico peso                                  22.2920     0.22
 Chile peso                                     793.1    -0.08
 Colombia peso                                3759.64    -0.12
 Peru sol                                      3.5678    -0.06
 Argentina peso (interbank)                   73.1000    -0.07
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)                        129     1.55
                                                       
 
 



 

 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
