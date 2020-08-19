EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX capitalize on dollar weakness ahead of Fed minutes; Stocks decline

By Susan Mathew Aug 19 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Wednesday as the dollar struggled ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting, while simmering tensions between the United States and China also weighed on the greenback. Rallying copper prices saw top exporter Chile's peso hit one week highs. Mexico's peso rose half a percent, while Colombia's currency crept steadily higher from its lowest point in nearly three months on Monday. Gains in both were limited by a decline in oil prices. "The release of the Fed's minutes should confirm the central bank is overly concerned the recovery is stalling and Congress needs to do their part," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. Analysts at DBS Group Research said disappointment will set in if the minutes skew towards a review of the Fed's monetary policy framework. The U.S. dollar struggled near 27-month lows. China's military said on Wednesday the latest U.S. navy sailing near Chinese-claimed Taiwan was "extremely dangerous" and stirring up such trouble was in neither country's interests. Meanwhile, the White House confirmed that no new high-level talks have been scheduled between the two nations after a scheduled meeting was postponed. With regional economies already struggling going into the COVID-19 pandemic, an unabated rise in cases in Latam, political uncertainty and U.S.-China tensions leave a bleak outlook for the region even as economic projections have been revised upwards for Latam largest economy - Brazil. Brazil's real gave up early gains to trade down 0.3%, while stocks in Sao Paulo fell after their best day in 10-weeks on Tuesday after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes silenced speculation about his departure. The Argentine peso slipped as euphoria over a debt restructuring deal faded and focus turned back to the economy: concerns about falling reserves, persistent capital controls and economic recovery after the pandemic, and what that meant longer term about debt sustainability. Other stock markets in Latin American declined, in line with broader peers with MSCI's index of regional stocks down 0.3%. Main indexes in the region lost between 0.3% and 0.9% with Colombian stocks breaking a four-day winning streak. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1417 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1100.11 -0.44 MSCI LatAm 1998.91 -0.27 Brazil Bovespa 101164.90 -0.88 Mexico IPC 38954.75 -0.34 Chile IPSA 3996.73 -0.67 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1163.84 -0.4 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4810 -0.25 Mexico peso 22.0501 0.45 Chile peso 784.1 1.36 Colombia peso 3774.21 0.26 Peru sol 3.5597 0.17 Argentina peso 73.4700 -0.10 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)