EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX capitalize on dollar weakness ahead of Fed minutes; Stocks decline

Susan Mathew

    By Susan Mathew
    Aug 19 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on
Wednesday as the dollar struggled ahead of the release of
minutes from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting, while
simmering tensions between the United States and China also
weighed on the greenback.
    Rallying copper prices saw top exporter Chile's peso
hit one week highs. Mexico's peso rose half a percent,
while Colombia's currency crept steadily higher from its
lowest point in nearly three months on Monday. Gains in both
were limited by a decline in oil prices.
    "The release of the Fed's minutes should confirm the central
bank is overly concerned the recovery is stalling and Congress
needs to do their part," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst
at OANDA.
    Analysts at DBS Group Research said disappointment will set
in if the minutes skew towards a review of the Fed's monetary
policy framework. 
    The U.S. dollar struggled near 27-month lows.
    China's military said on Wednesday the latest U.S. navy
sailing near Chinese-claimed Taiwan was "extremely dangerous"
and stirring up such trouble was in neither country's interests.
    Meanwhile, the White House confirmed that no new high-level
talks have been scheduled between the two nations after a
scheduled meeting was postponed.
    With regional economies already struggling going into the
COVID-19 pandemic, an unabated rise in cases in Latam, political
uncertainty and U.S.-China tensions leave a bleak outlook for
the region even as economic projections have been revised
upwards for Latam largest economy - Brazil. 
    Brazil's real gave up early gains to trade down 0.3%,
while stocks in Sao Paulo fell after their best day in
10-weeks on Tuesday after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes silenced
speculation about his departure. 
    The Argentine peso slipped as euphoria over a debt
restructuring deal faded and focus turned back to the economy:
concerns about falling reserves, persistent capital controls and
economic recovery after the pandemic, and what that meant longer
term about debt sustainability. 
    Other stock markets in Latin American declined, in line with
broader peers with MSCI's index of regional stocks
 down 0.3%. 
    Main indexes in the region lost between 0.3% and 0.9% with
Colombian stocks breaking a four-day winning streak. 
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1417 GMT:
  Stock indexes           Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets    1100.11    -0.44
                                   
 MSCI LatAm               1998.91    -0.27
                                   
 Brazil Bovespa         101164.90    -0.88
                                   
 Mexico IPC              38954.75    -0.34
                                   
 Chile IPSA               3996.73    -0.67
                                   
 Argentina MerVal               -        -
                                   
 Colombia COLCAP          1163.84     -0.4
                                   
                                          
      Currencies          Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 Brazil real               5.4810    -0.25
                                   
 Mexico peso              22.0501     0.45
                                   
 Chile peso                 784.1     1.36
                                   
 Colombia peso            3774.21     0.26
                                   
 Peru sol                  3.5597     0.17
                                   
 Argentina peso           73.4700    -0.10
 (interbank)                       
                                   
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Grant
McCool)
