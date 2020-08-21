Noticias de Mercados
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop against strong dollar

    By Susan Mathew
    Aug 21 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on
Friday, as the dollar surged on indications of stalling global
economic recovery from a pandemic induced slump. 
    Brazil's real fell more than 1%, staying near
three-month lows, while sliding oil prices weighed on crude
exporter Colombia's peso.
    Mexico's peso swung either side of flat as the dollar
surged after disappointing business activity data from Europe
sank the euro. The data comes on the heels of a U.S. report
showing that jobless claims rose last week, signaling a nascent
rebound in global growth may be stalling.
    In Brazil, the lower house of Congress on Thursday voted to
uphold a presidential veto blocking pay increases for civil
servants, a victory for President Jair Bolsonaro and Economy
Minister Paulo Guedes in their drive to maintain fiscal
discipline.
    The real had dived earlier on Thursday after the Senate
overturned the veto. The currency is on course to end the week
about 3% lower. 
    The move "shows that the resistance to implement an austere
fiscal (policy) is bigger than previously expected," said FX
strategists at Citigroup, adding they expect fiscal discussions
to remain in the spotlight as the government is to deliver the
2021 budget law by the end of August.
    "We anticipate (Brazil's) central bank will continue
softening moves with interventions in swaps and spot if the
currency bleeds heavily."   
    An unabated rise in COVID-19 cases also weighed. The number
of reported COVID-19 deaths in Latin America passed 250,000 on
Thursday, as the virus afflicts the region, which has become the
worst hit in the world.
    Stocks in Sao Paulo fell on a financials and
material drag. Education firm Cogna slid to the
bottom on the Bovespa after it reported a loss for the second
quarter. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1347 GMT:
  Stock indexes           Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets    1087.45     0.64
                                   
 MSCI LatAm               1946.76    -0.04
                                   
 Brazil Bovespa         100962.68     -0.5
                                   
 Mexico IPC                     -        -
                                   
 Chile IPSA               3975.79    -0.05
                                   
 Argentina MerVal               -        -
                                   
 Colombia COLCAP          1170.77    -0.29
                                   
                                          
      Currencies          Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 Brazil real               5.6163    -1.13
                                   
 Mexico peso              22.0850    -0.05
                                   
 Chile peso                 786.6    -0.06
                                   
 Colombia peso            3809.66    -0.18
                                   
 Peru sol                  3.5808    -0.11
                                   
 Argentina peso           73.5700    -0.05
 (interbank)                       
                                   
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)
