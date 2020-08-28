Noticias de Mercados
EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso at new lows on deadline day; Brazil's real jumps 2%

Susan Mathew

    Aug 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso slipped to new lows on
Friday, when bondholders are to decide whether to accept the
country's $65 billion restructuring proposal, while other Latin
American currencies surged against a sliding dollar, with
Brazil's real climbing 2%. 
    Argentina's heavily controlled peso opened at 74
to the dollar. 
    After four months of tense debt talks, multiple deadline 
extensions and amendments, the main three creditor committees
holding a large chunk of the bonds backed a deal earlier this
month, bolstering confidence that the government will get the
required level of support to allow a full deal to go ahead.

    A deal is key to pulling Argentina out of default and
reviving a country already in its third straight year of
recession.
    As the dollar nursed losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve
signaled lower interest rates for longer, riskier currencies
rallied as the rate differential makes higher-yielding emerging
market currencies more attractive.
    "Focus is now on the (September meeting) if Fed undertakes
an active approach to make up for past inflation misses or to
demonstrate its dovish commitment via more asset purchases,
forward guidance or even introduction of new policy tools to
"manage" yields, wrote XF strategists at Maybank. 
    Brazil's real led gains in Latam after the country's
National Monetary Council approved the immediate transfer of 325
billion reais ($58.3 billion) to the Treasury from the central
bank to ease debt liquidity strains.
    Amid concerns that Brazil will overshoot its spending cap,
local reports said Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro wants to
divert 6.5 billion reais ($1.2 bln) of the federal budget into
the "Pro-Brazil" infrastructure and regional development
program, more than the economy ministry had expected.
 
    Investors were also eyeing the Brazilian government's plan
to temporarily remove import tariffs on rice, corn and soybeans.
Brazil's partners in South America's Mercosur trade bloc voiced
concerns that they will lose out, mainly to the United States.
 
    Mexico's peso surged 1.2%, and looked to post its
biggest one-day gain in three weeks, pulling it into the black
for the week.  
    Chile's peso pared some gains after data showed that
amid coronavirus lockdowns the country's pace of unemployment
rose the most in this decade.
    Ahead of a central bank interest rate decision on Monday,
Colombia's peso was on track to post its best session in
almost one month. A Reuters poll showed the central bank will
deliver its last cut in this cycle, by another 25 basis points
to a historic low of 2%.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1402 GMT:
  Stock indexes           Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets    1120.60      0.3
                                   
 MSCI LatAm               1981.77     2.29
                                   
 Brazil Bovespa         101159.31     0.53
                                   
 Mexico IPC              37659.67     0.03
                                   
 Chile IPSA               3913.21     0.65
                                   
 Argentina MerVal               -        -
                                   
 Colombia COLCAP          1222.50    -0.22
                                   
                                          
      Currencies          Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 Brazil real               5.4632     2.10
                                   
 Mexico peso              21.8917     1.11
                                   
 Chile peso                 781.2     0.47
                                   
 Colombia peso            3759.54     1.46
                                   
 Peru sol                  3.5477     0.43
                                   
 Argentina peso           73.9900    -0.07
 (interbank)                       
                                   
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)
