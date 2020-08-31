Noticias de Mercados
August 31, 2020 / 3:26 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 11 minutes ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slides as public sector debt soars, Colombian peso firms

Sagarika Jaisinghani

    * Brazil's public sector debt hits 86.5% of GDP
    * Colombian peso extends four-day winning streak
    * Chile's stock index slides as manufacturing activity falls
    * LatAm FX index set for biggest monthly decline since March

    Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real slipped on Monday as
data showed the country's finances deteriorated further due to
the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Colombian peso extended gains
to a fourth straight session ahead of an expected cut in
interest rates.
    The real was down 1.7% against a weaker dollar as the
health crisis pushed Brazil's public sector debt to a record
86.5% of gross domestic product in July, while its primary
deficit, excluding interest payments, was 81.1 billion reais
($15 billion).
    The currency has plunged about 26% to record lows this year
as the pandemic hammered growth in Latin America's biggest
economy. On Friday, Brazil's Treasury raised the public debt
ceiling for 2020 to account for the surge in emergency spending
to combat the health crisis.
    An index of Latin American currencies fell
0.4% on the day and was on course for its biggest monthly
percentage decline since March, when the onset of the pandemic
triggered a flight from risky assets.
    The index has also severely underperformed its global
counterpart, which is on course for its fifth
straight monthly gain amid aggressive global stimulus and hopes
of a post-pandemic economic rebound.
    The Colombian peso gained about 0.2% versus the
greenback, rising for the fourth session in a row ahead of a
central bank meeting where it is widely expected to cut interest
rates by another 25 basis points.
    "Weaker-than-expected growth (and) low inflation still
provide space for the central bank to lower the policy rate one
more time," said Juan Maldonado, director of Latin America
economics at Credit Suisse.
    "However, we think this may be the end of the cycle, at
least for the time being. As the economy continues to reopen,
activity indicators should rebound and low monthly inflation
momentum may come to an end."
    In Argentina, the peso eased as investors awaited the
results of the government's debt deal later in the day, with
expectations running high that the tender received huge creditor
support.
    A strong deal is key for the major grains producer to drag
itself out of default and revive an economy that is in its third
year of recession.
    The Chilean peso firmed about 0.5%, but the stock
index tumbled 1.8% to its lowest in nearly three
months as data showed manufacturing activity fell 7.2% in July,
driven by a decline in food production.
    A 1.8% slide in Mexico's stock index also weighed on
a basket of Latin American equities, putting it
on course for its first monthly decline in five. Mexico's peso
 shed 0.7%.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:     
     Stock indexes              Latest    Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           1102.75            -1.68
                                          
 MSCI LatAm                      1961.00            -1.83
                                          
 Brazil Bovespa                100602.60            -1.51
                                          
 Mexico IPC                     37126.71            -1.77
                                          
 Chile SPIPSA                    3804.64            -1.78
                                          
 Argentina MerVal               46619.19             0.48
                                          
 Colombia Colcap                 1215.11            -0.91
                                          
                                                         
        Currencies              Latest    Daily % change
 Brazil real                      5.4850            -1.32
                                          
 Mexico peso                     21.9140            -0.74
                                          
 Chile peso                        775.7             0.35
                                          
 Colombia peso                   3734.45             0.26
 Peru sol                         3.5447            -0.34
                                          
 Argentina peso (interbank)      74.1700            -0.23
                                          
 
 (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
David Gregorio)
