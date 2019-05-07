EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets hit as trade fears make investors dial back on risk

(Recasts throughout, updates prices, adds market strategist's quote) By Aaron Saldanha May 7 (Reuters) - Latin American stock markets fell on Tuesday, broadly pressured by worries over U.S.-China trade ties, while currencies in Latin America softened against a firmer dollar. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday vowed to continue talks but said that as of now "come Friday there will be tariffs in place." Meanwhile, a spokesman for China's foreign ministry said adding tariffs could not solve any problem "Yesterday markets reacted well to the trade headlines as consensus saw the Trump tweet mostly as a negotiation tactic," Dirk Willer, head of emerging market strategy at Citi Research, and Kenneth Lam, an emerging markets FX strategist, wrote in a note. "This assessment is now under review given the additional negative comments from Lighthizer and even (U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven) Mnuchin." MSCI's Latin American stocks index fell 1.6%, with declines of at least 0.8% on each country's bourse being the norm for the day. MSCI's Latin American currencies index fell 0.7%, as traders scaled back riskier bets and sought out safe havens like Japan's yen, also placing wagers on rising currency volatility. Brazilian stocks dropped 0.7% on broad-based losses, although financials slid especially sharply. The real currency marked time. Optimism among investors regarding a much-watched proposal to reform Brazil's pension system dipped. The Chamber of Deputies committee analysing the proposal's merits began work and the rapporteur presented a plan providing for public hearings by the end of May, but not for a voting date for the proposal. State-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA saw its common shares and preferred shares fall 1.1% and 1.6%, respectively, pulled lower by soft oil prices. Vale SA was little changed. While the iron ore giant said late on Monday a court had ordered it to halt operations at its Brucutu iron ore mining complex, consequently higher iron ore prices helped cushion the blow. Mexican stocks slid 1.2%, while the peso softened 0.2%. Chile's peso fell 0.9%, tracking lower prices of copper, the country's top export, on rising trade tensions. Data showed Chilean exports fell in April. Argentina's stocks fell 0.5%, while the peso slid as risk appetite ebbed. Colombia's peso weakened 1.4%, while stocks slid 0.9%. Ecopetrol SA dropped 1%, weighed down by weaker oil prices. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2054 GMT Stock indexes daily % change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1057.05 -0.53 MSCI LatAm 2663.71 -1.55 Brazil Bovespa 94388.73 -0.65 Mexico IPC 43583.60 -1.21 Chile IPSA 5078.64 -0.89 Argentina MerVal 32741.13 -0.75 Colombia IGBC 12433.60 -0.9 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.9674 0.03 Mexico peso 19.0279 -0.25 Chile peso 684.8 -0.95 Colombia peso 3298.65 -1.38 Peru sol 3.313 -0.15 Argentina peso (interbank) 45.2400 -1.19 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)