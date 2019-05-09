EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies slide after Trump warns on U.S.-China trade deal

May 9 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies slid on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that a trade deal with China was in serious danger, pushing investors away from riskier assets. Trump has said that tariffs on Chinese goods worth $200 billion would rise beginning Friday if an agreement is not reached. China has reportedly asked the United States to meet halfway to salvage a deal that would end their protracted trade war that has roiled financial markets since last year. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks fell 1.5 percent with Brazil's Bovespa leading losses, while Colombia's IGBC index was the only gainer in the region. Sao Paulo-traded stocks dropped 1.4 percent with oil company Petroleo Brasileiro falling nearly 2 percent. The company is expected to launch a secondary share offering on May 24. Azul, Brazil's third largest airline, was off 2 percent in U.S.-trading as higher operating costs sent first-quarter profits down 20 percent. The real was the biggest loser among regional currencies after Brazil's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record-low 6.50 percent on Wednesday in view of inflationary risks. "We believe that the central bank will only start considering eventual rate cuts after concrete signs of passing effective pension reform in Congress, " said Mauricio Oreng, senior Brazil strategist at Rabobank in a note. Mexican stocks fell for a 13th straight session while the peso weakened on lower oil prices. Chile's peso fell to its lowest since the start of the year, tracking a dip in the price of copper, the country's top export, while Peru's sol was off 0.4 percent. Central banks from Chile and Peru will release monetary policy decisions later in the day, with analysts expecting bankers in both countries to hold rates. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1024.94 -2.47 8.83 MSCI LatAm 2643.07 -2.2 5.32 Brazil Bovespa 94316.44 -1.34 7.32 Mexico IPC 42830.45 -1.34 2.86 Chile IPSA 5019.27 -0.81 -0.81 Argentina MerVal 33571.15 -0.61 10.82 Colombia IGBC 12505.17 0.1 12.21 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9688 -0.92 -16.52 Mexico peso 19.2500 -0.88 2.33 Chile peso 686.3 -0.31 -10.44 Colombia peso 3289.88 0.05 -9.36 Peru sol 3.323 -0.21 -2.59 Argentina peso 45.6800 -1.16 -59.28 (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)