EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets tumble as China raises tariffs on U.S. goods

* China says tariffs on U.S. goods effective June 1 * Trade fears wipe out EM currency index gains for 2019 * Chilean stocks fall to lowest since December 2017 * Mexico's peso outperforms regional peers By Agamoni Ghosh May 13 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks fell on Monday after China said it will impose higher tariffs on a range of U.S. goods in response to U.S. President Donald Trump hiking tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks fell nearly 2% after Beijing struck back. Currencies in the region also followed suit, with MSCI's emerging market currency index wiping out all of its 2019 gains on Monday as the tariff re-escalation rattled global markets. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index slumped more than 2%, led by losses in the financial sector, while the real currency slipped about 1% to near its lowest since October 2018. Brazil's domestic outlook continued to darken, with the central bank's weekly survey of nearly 100 financial institutions showing the median 2019 growth forecast was trimmed further to 1.45%. That is the bleakest outlook so far this year. Mexican stocks fell about 1% while the peso outperformed their regional peers. Investors closely watched developments related to Pemex as the government announced measures to help the state oil company, including renewing credit lines with JP Morgan, HSBC and Mizuho, as well as a gradual tax reduction for the firm. Cash-strapped Pemex has the largest debt among all state oil firms in Latin America. Chile's peso fell over 1%, tracking a dip in the price of copper, the country's top export, while stocks on the IPSA index fell to their lowest since December 2017. Asset managers JP Morgan and UBS have reduced their exposure to emerging market assets in recent days, while Citi said its clients made record outflows on emerging market FX for a third straight week. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1425 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1016.23 -1.67 7.02 MSCI LatAm 2593.60 -2.36 3.52 Brazil Bovespa 92375.14 -2 5.11 Mexico IPC 42565.65 -1.88 2.22 Chile IPSA 4994.74 -1.11 -1.11 Argentina MerVal 32541.56 -2.55 7.42 Colombia IGBC 12517.16 -1.14 12.32 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9910 -1.19 -16.98 Mexico peso 19.1675 -0.38 2.77 Chile peso 694.1 -1.24 -11.45 Colombia peso 3294.08 -0.67 -9.47 Peru sol 3.328 -0.39 -2.73 Argentina peso 45.5500 -1.43 -59.17 (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)