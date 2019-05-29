EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real shines on reform hopes, Mexican peso at 3-wk low

By Susan Mathew May 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's real strengthened on Wednesday on encouraging signals that President Jair Bolsonaro will be able to push reforms through, but most other Latin American currencies fell as investors turned to safer plays on signs the U.S.-China trade dispute may escalate. Except the real, most regional currencies were down between 0.2% and 0.4%, as the dollar gained momentum on fears that the trade war could further impair global growth. After U.S. President Donald Trump said he is not ready to strike a trade deal with China right away, Chinese newspapers reported that the Asian giant could use its export of rare earths to the United States to strike back against U.S. tariffs. Rare earths are chemical elements used in high-tech consumer electronics and military equipment. "The latest developments continue to raise doubts that the trade war could have a potentially serious negative impact on the global economic dynamic," wrote analysts at CI Banco. Mexico's peso hit a three-week low and looked set to extend losses to a fifth straight session. Investors will be watching for the central bank's quarterly inflation report due later in the day. The bank is expected to slightly reduce its economic growth forecast for this year and next, said CI Banco analysts. Chile's peso hit its lowest in more than three years, with sliding copper prices adding to the country's woes. Meanwhile, Mexican shares erased losses to rise 0.1%, while stocks in Chile rose nearly 1% after four sessions of losses. Those in Colombia climbed 1.2%. In Brazil, stocks gave up session losses to trade 0.4% higher and touch a one-month peak, while the currency hit a two-week high, up 0.7%. Investors were cheered after Brazil's Senate on Tuesday voted to approve Bolsonaro's decree to revamp the executive branch, averting a potential crisis, as concerns had deepened about the fate of an ambitious pension reform bill as it made its way through Congress. Sentiment was also helped by comments overnight by Civil Affairs Minister Onyx Lorenzoni that the government is working on an agreement between three branches of government on targets and projects to revive economic growth. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1456 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 984.52 -0.37 MSCI LatAm 2637.68 0.77 Brazil Bovespa 96804.23 0.43 Mexico IPC 42260.39 0.12 Chile IPSA 4845.25 0.98 Argentina MerVal 33769.96 -2.52 Colombia IGBC 12015.56 1.16 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.9972 0.66 Mexico peso 19.2577 -0.34 Chile peso 709.2 -0.31 Colombia peso 3369.95 0.14 Peru sol 3.357 -0.12 Argentina peso 44.5300 0.36 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)