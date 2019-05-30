EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken as dollar hovers near 2-year highs

By Susan Mathew May 30 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Thursday as the dollar hovered near two-year highs on demand for safer assets after China stepped up its rhetoric in its trade war with the United States. After Chinese outlets reported that China could use its rare earths supply as leverage against the United States, a Chinese diplomat accused Washington of "economic terrorism." Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not ready to strike a trade deal with China, but on Thursday he said Washington was doing well in their talks. Dollar demand was higher, pressuring regional currencies, which fell across the board. A slide in copper prices also played a part in the Chilean currency's 0.3% fall, while Mexico's peso slipped slightly. On Wednesday, Mexico's central bank cut its 2019 economic growth forecast for the fourth time, warning of global and domestic risks to investment and consumer sentiment in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the government would send the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to the Senate on Thursday and expects the body to ratify it. In Brazil, the real fell up to 0.5% before trading steady. Data showed the economy contracted in the first quarter for the first time since 2016, adding pressure to President Jair Bolsonaro's government. On Wednesday, the real had firmed on optimism around measures taken by the government to boost economic growth and on comments by the central bank president on aims to make the currency fully convertible in an effort to lower the cost of cross-border trade and investment. Shares in Sao Paulo were finding their footing in early trade. Consumer staple and financial stocks led gains, while real estate shares fell. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1333 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 993.85 0.85 MSCI LatAm 2669.40 0.89 Brazil Bovespa 97160.52 0.09 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4874.99 -0.04 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC - - Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.9734 0.05 Mexico peso 19.1420 -0.08 Chile peso 706.8 -0.35 Colombia peso 3350.3 0.00 Peru sol 3.3587 -0.07 Argentina peso 44.5200 -0.11 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)