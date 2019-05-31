EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso weakens after Trump tariff blow

By Susan Mathew May 31 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies weakened on Monday, with Mexico's peso sliding to its lowest in about five months after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to impose tariffs on all Mexican imports. The Mexican peso slipped up to 3.6% and remained on course to post its worst day in seven months. The currency had been poised to log a 1% monthly decline, but Friday's moves take May's loss closer to 4%. Mexican shares fell 1.6%. Trump said he would impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10, a rate that would rise each month till it reaches 25% in October, and remain in place until Mexico stops the inflow of illegal immigrants into the United States via the southern border. "The problem here is that the Mexican government will find it difficult to meet Trump's demands," said Commerzbank FX Strategist Thu Lan Nguyen, noting compromises that Canada and Mexico had to make in negotiating their new trade deal with the United States. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would respond with "great prudence," adding there was no point in coercive measures. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is to lead a delegation to Washington on Friday for talks. "The risk of a less-than-sufficient response is high," said Morgan Stanley strategists, adding they expect the Mexican peso to trade well above 20 to the U.S. dollar in the days to come. The peso was last trading at 19.6605 per dollar. This comes as economic growth in Mexico shrank in the first quarter and on Thursday the central bank subsequently revised its 2019 growth outlook lower for Latin America's No. 2 economy. Brazil's real firmed 1.5% against a weaker dollar. Investors who were long Brazil's real against Mexico's peso saw their position - a popular one among Wall Street traders - swell about 4% in value, set for the biggest daily gain in close to a year. Brazil posted a primary fiscal surplus of 6.64 billion reais ($1.68 billion) in April, slightly more than the 6.00 billion reais surplus economists had expected. The Colombian peso dipped 0.4%, against a backdrop of tumbling oil prices. The currency touched its lowest since February 2016. Colombia's central bank is expected to keep borrowing costs unchanged at 4.25% at its rate meeting later in the day. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1439 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 997.80 0.29 MSCI LatAm 2688.88 -0.1 Brazil Bovespa 97942.27 0.5 Mexico IPC 42648.65 -1.61 Chile IPSA 4934.20 0 Argentina MerVal 33971.00 -0.78 Colombia IGBC 12007.82 -0.58 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.9251 1.35 Mexico peso 19.6490 -2.62 Chile peso 708.73 0.14 Colombia peso 3375.99 -0.39 Peru sol 3.37 -0.15 Argentina peso (interbank) 44.8000 -0.45 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)