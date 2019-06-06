Noticias de Mercados
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firms, Mexican peso hit by a slew of rating actions

 (Recasts throughout, updates prices, adds fund manager's quote)
    By Aaron Saldanha
    June 6 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed
against the dollar on Thursday, with Mexico's peso proving the
exception to the norm a day after ratings agency Fitch cut its
debt rating on the country and peer Moody's lowered its outlook.
    Fitch downgraded Mexico's rating, citing risks including
those posed by debt-laden state-owned oil firm Pemex, whose
financial issues the agency said were exacting a toll on the
prospects for Latin America's No.2 economy.
    "The recognition that Mexico, the sovereign, is overrated at
A3 and BBB+ should not be a surprise given the policy
uncertainty under the current regime, and more specifically, the
more explicit support that the sovereign will likely give
Pemex," said Cathy Hepworth, PGIM Fixed Income's co-head of
emerging markets debt, after the downgrade.
    After lowering its outlook on Mexico on Wednesday, Moody's
did the same on Pemex on Thursday. The peso softened
0.3%, while yields on local Mexican 10-year bonds
rose about 4 basis points to 8.03%.     
    The yield spread between those bonds and their U.S. peers
widened on Wednesday, creeping toward a more than 4-1/2 month
peak hit on Monday.    
    "There is a perception that there will be a lot of forced
selling if Pemex is downgraded; this may not happen. We think
many crossover investors may already be positioned for a
post-downgrade sell-off, and some could be waiting for a
downgrade to buy Pemex," said Cathy Hepworth of PGIM Fixed
Income, which manages $776 billion in assets.
    Mexican stocks slid 0.6%, largely on losses among
financials and consumer staples, while MSCI's Latin American
stocks index rose 0.5% on the back of gains
among shares in index heavyweight Brazil.
    Shares on Sao Paulo's bourse added 1.3% on
broad-based gains, as the benchmark recovered most of the ground
lost in Wednesday's 1.4% slide. Brazil's real marginally
firmed.
    Common shares and preferred shares of
state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) rose 2.1%
and 2%, respectively, helped by a 1.9% rise in Brent crude
futures.
    Electric utility Eletrobras rose 2.3%, as it
received the green light to start a hydroelectric plant it is
the largest shareholder in. Vale SA, a minority
owner, rose 0.9%.     
    Argentina's peso firmed 0.5%, while stocks
tacked on 0.9%. 
    Colombia's peso strengthened 0.4%, aided by firmer
oil futures. Chile's peso firmed modestly.
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1902 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                                     daily
                                                       %
                                        Latest    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                   1003.04   -0.16
 MSCI LatAm                              2715.38    0.54
 Brazil Bovespa                         97198.42    1.25
 Mexico IPC                             43158.51    -0.6
 Chile IPSA                              4924.61   -0.66
 Argentina MerVal                       35577.75    0.86
 Colombia IGBC                          12029.01    0.06
                                                        
 Currencies                                        daily
                                                       %
                                                  change
                                          Latest  
 Brazil real                              3.8780    0.42
 Mexico peso                             19.6480   -0.38
 Chile peso                                692.2    0.09
 Colombia peso                           3288.48    0.46
 Peru sol                                  3.336    0.12
 Argentina peso (interbank)              44.9050    0.06
                                                  
 
    
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
