EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine assets rally on Macri's running mate pick

(Recasts throughout; updates prices, adds quote) By Sruthi Shankar June 12 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks surged to all-time highs on Wednesday and the peso firmed over 2% as investors cheered President Mauricio Macri's choice of a moderate running mate that could broaden his voter base in the elections to be held later this year. Buenos Aires' main Merval stock index jumped 6%, rising across the board, while the peso climbed to over a one-month high against the dollar and over-the-counter bonds gained. In a series of tweets, Macri, a center-right former businessman whose popularity has been hit by a flagging economy and high inflation, said moderate Argentine Senator Miguel Pichetto will run as his vice-presidential candidate. "While the presidential race is likely to remain tight in the months to come, Pichetto's nomination improves the chances of policy continuity," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a client note. "Overall, we expect local assets to remain stable in the near term, as the recent sell-off in rates should help carry to stay supported." Argentine markets were a bright spot in Latin America, with a broadly firming U.S. dollar adding pressure on the Mexican peso, which gave back some gains made on Washington's decision to hold off tariffs on Mexican goods. The MSCI index of Latin American currencies has gained nearly 2% so far in June, with the dollar dented by hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates to spur global economic growth in the wake of the trade war with China. However, the greenback on Wednesday held steady after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism over making a trade deal with China, although he said he would hold up a deal unless China agreed to four or five major points. Heading into the G20 summit to be held at the end of this month, some profit-taking among emerging markets currencies could be expected, analysts at Citigroup said a note. Trump has said he is ready to impose another round of tariffs on Chinese goods if no progress is made in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the summit. Colombia's peso fell 0.26%, its first decline in five days, hit by a slump in oil prices. Chile's peso also ticked lower as prices of copper, the country's main export, fell. Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa fell nearly 1% after hitting 12-week highs in early trade as iron ore and oil majors were hit by falling prices of crude and iron ore, which is used to make steel. Shares in state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA fell over 1%, while steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional tumbled nearly 6% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "equal-weight" from "overweight." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1948 GMT: Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1024.25 -0.74 MSCI LatAm 2772.44 -0.68 Brazil Bovespa 97997.50 -0.97 Mexico IPC 43798.40 0.19 Chile IPSA 5057.11 -0.24 Argentina MerVal 40630.52 5.96 Colombia IGBC 12234.92 -0.71 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.8678 -0.50 Mexico peso 19.2198 -0.49 Chile peso 695.4 -0.39 Colombia peso 3265.63 -0.33 Peru sol 3.329 -0.09 Argentina peso 43.6500 2.43 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Thomas and Leslie Adler)