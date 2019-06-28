EMERGING MARKETS-G20 nerves suppress gains in Latam currencies

June 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies edged lower on Friday, as anxious investors awaited the outcome of a high-stake meeting between the U.S. and Chinese leaders over their trade dispute that has roiled financial markets for months. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he hoped for productive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, set to be held at the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Osaka, but said he had not made any promises about a reprieve from escalating tariffs. While most traders do not see both sides striking a trade deal, Trump is expected to refrain from imposing new tariffs on Chinese goods. "The broad consensus is that they will agree to resume talks and at best, the U.S. will pledge to hold off from imposing remaining sanctions for now," RBC's global head of FX Strategy, Elsa Lignos, wrote in a note. The Brazilian real was down about 0.3%, giving back some of its gains made on Thursday after the government's special congressional pension coordinator Samuel Moreira said there was still time to vote on pension reform in June, even after a committee meeting was canceled on Thursday. However, Sao Paulo-listed shares gained as the state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA jumped more than 1%. Petrobras, which is selling tens of billions of dollars of assets to cut debt, will leave the gas distribution business in Brazil, its Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco said on Thursday, adding the company was expecting to receive binding offers for its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution unit as soon as August. Other currencies in the region stayed largely flat, with the Mexican peso holding steady after the Bank of Mexico kept rates unchanged on Thursday, as expected. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Mexico's state oil company Pemex signed an $8 billion syndicated loan with more than 20 banks to renew credit lines and refinance liabilities. The peso has been hit by recent credit downgrades for the indebted firm. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1355 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1055.27 0.04 MSCI LatAm 2849.55 0.8 Brazil Bovespa 101202.56 0.48 Mexico IPC 43297.13 -0.04 Chile IPSA - - Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC 12597.52 -0.03 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.8327 -0.36 Mexico peso 19.1580 0.08 Chile peso 679.35 -0.01 Colombia peso 3194.73 0.04 Peru sol - - Argentina peso - - (interbank) (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski)