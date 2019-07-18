EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks buck global equity gloom; FX gains

* Brazil's Bovespa leads gains among stocks * Currencies of crude exporters gain on higher oil prices * July 18 (Reuters) - Latin America stocks edged higher on Thursday, bucking the global equities gloom, while a tepid dollar and higher oil prices lifted currencies of crude exporters in the region. Signals that the U.S.-China trade standoff was taking its toll on corporate earnings and economic growth dampened the mood for world stock markets but MSCI's index of Latin American stocks was up 0.5%. Sao Paulo-traded stocks climbed 0.3%, aided by gains in the financial and consumer sector. Waste management firm Sabesp provided the biggest boost to the benchmark. Investors also looked for further policy directions from President Jair Bolsonaro's government, which promised an economic stimulus package on Wednesday to revive flagging growth. The announcement came days after the lower house of Congress approved the first round of voting for a landmark pension reform bill, seen as a critical step to restoring health to public finances and boosting investor confidence. Stocks in Colombia and Argentina rose between 0.1% and 0.3%, while those in Mexico underperformed, down 0.3%. Most currencies in the region gained against the greenback, which slipped for a second day against its rivals on softer U.S. Treasury yields. The real and Mexico's peso climbed 0.3% each, while Argentina's peso jumped 0.8%. Chile's peso was marginally lower on lower copper prices, the country's main export, while stocks on the SPIPSA index shed 0.1%. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 15:00 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1052.24 -0.25 MSCI LatAm 2934.49 0.54 Brazil Bovespa 104162.13 0.3 Mexico IPC 42350.45 -0.32 Chile IPSA 5047.17 -0.12 Argentina MerVal 41427.57 0.16 Colombia IGBC 13033.73 0.02 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.7485 0.30 Mexico peso 19.0050 0.30 Chile peso 683.1 -0.16 Colombia peso 3185.14 -0.15 Peru sol 3.287 0.03 Argentina peso 42.2600 0.78 (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)