EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX steadies as U.S.-China trade tensions cool

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso steadied on Monday after hitting an eight-month low while other currencies in Latin America stabilized as risk assets across the world rebounded on U.S. President Donald Trump signaling a resumption of U.S.-China trade talks. The Mexican peso edged up 0.15% and the trade news offered some relief to investors, helping Mexico's IPC and Colombia's stock index post gains, but Brazil's Bovespa came under renewed pressure. The Brazilian real fell about 0.6% to hit its lowest level in nearly a year after data showed a current account deficit of $9 billion in July, far wider than the $5.9 billion shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. Brazil is also facing pressure from world leaders because of a record number of fires in the Amazon rainforest creating an environmental crisis. European leaders have threatened to tear up a trade deal with South America. On Friday, China and the United States had threatened to slap tariffs on each other's goods and Trump told U.S. companies to look for alternatives to their China operations, raising fears that the drawn-out trade war will tip the world into recession. Trump said on Monday that China had contacted U.S. trade officials overnight to say it wanted to return to the negotiating table. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1959 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 961.66 -1.23 MSCI LatAm 2484.04 -1.9 Brazil Bovespa 96899.90 -0.79 Mexico IPC 39935.72 0.18 Chile IPSA - - Argentina MerVal 26692.06 0.399 Colombia IGBC 12282.88 0.9 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.1488 -0.62 Mexico peso 19.8939 0.16 Chile peso 718.1 0.01 Colombia peso 3423.33 -0.06 Peru sol 3.3758 -0.02 Argentina peso 55.2200 -0.05 (interbank) (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)