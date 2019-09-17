EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slump, stocks teeter ahead of central bank meetings

By Agamoni Ghosh Sept 17 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies slumped on Tuesday as investors shied away from riskier assets ahead of key central bank meetings, while concerns over geopolitical tensions stemming from attacks on Saudi oil facilities lingered. Oil prices dropped sharply after a Saudi Arabian source told Reuters that production could be fully back on line within weeks, quicker than initially thought, but sentiment was still fragile over the threat of retaliation for the attacks. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies fell 0.8% with Chile's peso raking up the biggest losses. Investors were also on the fence ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting beginning on Tuesday. The Fed is expected to cut interest rates for the second time this year. Focus was also on Brazil's central bank meeting this week when officials are widely expected to cut record-low rates by 50 basis points in order to shore up Latin America's largest economy. The real fell 0.5%. "Low inflation, subdued activity and continued fiscal consolidation progress bode well for a 50bp policy rate cut this week," said Gustavo Rangel, chief economist, Latam at ING in a note. "An additional 50bp cut that brings the SELIC rate (overnight rate) to 5% in October is also likely, but we expect a mid-cycle pause after that." Colombia's peso shed 0.5%, while Mexico's peso traded flat after the government said it will uphold its pledge to keep fuel prices stable despite attacks on Saudi oil sites. Stock indices in the region tread water with Mexico's IPC index the only notable gainer, up 0.3% as investors returned from a long weekend. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:26 GMT Stock indexes daily % change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1017.03 -0.98 MSCI LatAm 2693.89 -0.57 Brazil Bovespa 103624.64 -0.05 Mexico IPC 42970.57 0.3 Chile IPSA 5039.46 -0.6 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC 13013.63 -0.03 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 4.0960 -0.18 Mexico peso 19.4484 -0.04 Chile peso 715.46 -0.86 Colombia peso 3378.05 -0.48 Peru sol 3.3438 -0.32 Argentina peso 56.4250 -0.26 (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru)