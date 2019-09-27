EMERGING MARKETS-LATAM Airlines soars, Mexican peso logs more than 1% weekly loss

(New throughout, adds analyst comment, updates prices) By Susan Mathew Sept 27 (Reuters) - Airlines headlined stock moves in Latin America on Friday, after Delta Air Lines' purchase of a stake in Chile's LATAM Airlines sent its shares soaring 30%, while Brazilian counterpart Gol slid. LATAM's surge saw Chile stocks jump up to 2.5% during the session and hit their highest in almost five months, outperforming regional peers. Delta bought 20% of LATAM for $1.9 billion in a major new airline partnership, but also sold its stake in Brazil's largest airline Gol, which sent shares 6.5% lower followed closely by Gol's loyalty program, Smiles Fidelidade, which slid 5.3%. Brazil main Bovespa index lost 0.2%, with gains in toll road operator Ecorodovias' on winning an auction helping cap losses. Brazil stocks were set to extend gains to a fifth week. Analysts at TS Lombard say the lower interest rate environment in Brazil will benefit equities into 2020. "Both individuals and companies will continue to benefit from falling borrowing costs going into 2020. We expect the gradual recovery of the credit markets will continue through next year as the job market begins to show more convincing signs of improvement." Elsewhere in the region, Colombian slipped 0.7%, while those in Mexican shares extended losses to a fifth day, tracking Wall Street's fall. Conglomerate Femsa was the biggest decliner on Mexico's main index after a Scotiabank downgrade to 'Neutral'. On the week, Mexico's main index lost around 1.6% to break a five-week winning streak. Among currencies, Brazil's real firmed, while most other Latam currencies weakened against a steady dollar. The real rose 0.4% on Friday, with sentiment getting a lift after the country's Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said the government's primary deficit this year will likely be 15-20 billion reais below the official target of 139 billion reais. On the week, the currency made slight losses in its 10th weekly loss in 11. Mexico's peso lost 0.1% on the day and more than 1% over the week which was made volatile by U.S. President's Donald Trumps' warnings that an impeachment move launched against him may derail a North American trade deal between Mexico, Canada and the United States. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1958 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1000.46 -0.88 MSCI LatAm 2682.58 -0.23 Brazil Bovespa 105105.12 -0.2 Mexico IPC 42871.56 -0.26 Chile IPSA 5099.64 1.46 Argentina MerVal 28735.49 2.015 Colombia IGBC 12941.63 -0.71 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.1553 0.14 Mexico peso 19.6976 -0.17 Chile peso 725.85 -0.01 Colombia peso 3456.55 -0.37 Peru sol 3.381 0.03 Argentina peso 57.3200 -0.17 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)