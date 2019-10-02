EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks near 1-month lows, real tepid ahead of pension reform vote

By Agamoni Ghosh Oct 2 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell to one-month lows on Wednesday as weak economic indicators from the United States raised doubts over the health of the world's largest economy, while Brazil's real was lukewarm ahead of the passage of a key pension reform bill. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks fell 1.3% as global equities took a back seat after weak manufacturing readings from major economies sparked global growth worries. That intensified after private payroll numbers in the United States came in softer that expected, stoking fears that the economy may not be as strong as otherwise perceived. "This week has produced more evidence that global growth is slowing, with the global manufacturing PMI reaching a new post-credit crisis low," said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note. "While this would tilt the odds in favour of the FOMC cutting rates further, the key question is whether the Fed will be ahead of the curve and guide the market for even more cuts." The Bovespa fell 2%, weighed on by losses among financials and energy stocks, while the real made nominal moves against the dollar ahead of the Senate's vote to approve a landmark pension reform. The Senate approved the main text of the reform bill in a first-round vote on Tuesday but rejected an amendment, a move that will reduce expected total savings by 76 billion reais ($18 billion). Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, for whom the reform is the boldest bid yet to narrow the country's massive budget gap, urged senators to approve its final passage. Stocks in Mexico, Chile and Colombia all fell between 0.45 and 0.8%. In Peru, the sol rose 0.2% after Vice President Mercedes Araoz renounced her claim to the presidency in a surprise twist to a constitutional crisis, easing a standoff with President Martin Vizcarra over his decision to dissolve Congress. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:47 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 989.50 -0.9 MSCI LatAm 2608.94 -1.42 Brazil Bovespa 101873.84 -2.09 Mexico IPC 42570.40 -0.85 Chile IPSA 5012.53 -0.6 Argentina MerVal 30247.76 0.604 Colombia IGBC 12759.02 -0.77 Currencies daily % Latest change Brazil real 4.1556 0.13 Mexico peso 19.7834 0.16 Chile peso 728 0.10 Colombia peso 3498.21 -0.15 Peru sol 3.3818 0.22 Argentina peso 57.8750 -0.39 (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by Andrea Ricci)