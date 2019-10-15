EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weaken as dollar gains momentum

By Susan Mathew Oct 15 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday as the dollar gained momentum on fading optimism over the latest China-U.S. trade truce, with Brazil's real touching a two-week low. Reports of a "Phase 1" trade deal between the United States and China last week had earlier cheered markets but the dearth of details around the agreement has since curbed this enthusiasm with oil prices extending declines. "It's a pause in the trade wars, but risk markets need a reversal of existing tariffs and a signal that the December ones will get scrapped," wrote Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities. MSCI's index of Latam currencies fell 0.4%, with Brazil real losing 0.5%, while Chile's currency weakened 0.4% against a firmer dollar. Coming back after a day's holiday, Colombia's peso lost around half a percent. Mexico's peso traded slight higher, looking to extend gains to a fifth day. Mexico's federal government is trying to counter an economic slowdown with targeted infrastructure spending, finance minister Arturo Herrera said, adding that a tax reform could be expected in the second half of the President's term. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in December last year. Analysts at Citigroup say the Mexican and Chilean pesos have benefited from hedge fund buying over the last few weeks. They added that a study of leveraged flows shows the MXN is the most attractive Latam currency. Stocks in the region were steady. In Brazil, a 1.6% rise in meat processor JBS, were countered by losses in Homebuilder MRV Engenharia and miner Vale following target price cuts from brokerages. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1017.12 -0.03 MSCI LatAm 2691.20 -0.51 Brazil Bovespa 104194.29 -0.04 Mexico IPC 43283.25 -0.04 Chile IPSA 5132.48 0.02 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC 12948.09 0 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.1482 -0.52 Mexico peso 19.2611 0.03 Chile peso 715.25 -0.43 Colombia peso 3446.45 -0.60 Peru sol 3.3718 -0.14 Argentina peso - - (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)