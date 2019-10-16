EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real recovers, but most Latam currencies weaken

By Susan Mathew Oct 16 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies were mixed on Wednesday amid fresh strains in the China-U.S. relationship, with Brazil's real recovering slightly from two-week lows hit last session. China said it resolutely opposed new measures related to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and urged lawmakers to stop interfering. "We believe that the market should focus less on this (China reaction to the legislation) and monitor the willingness from both sides to reach a trade deal," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note. Brazil's real rose 0.2% and the Mexican peso gained 0.1%, while most other regional currencies fell against a steady dollar. Technicals show that Mexico's peso is on the cusp of a much bigger rally. Wall Street fell and stock markets in Brazil and Chile followed. Those in Colombia and Mexico gained. In Brazil, a corruption probe was launched by the police on Tuesday into the head of President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing Social Liberal Party (PSL) Luciano Bivar. The widening investigations threatens to slow progress on the economic agenda. A second round of voting by the Senate on a crucial tax reform is expected next week. In Mexico, the Senate on Tuesday approved a controversial constitutional change that would give the public a chance to vote again to either retain or remove a president halfway through a six-year term. Critics say the vote would let leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador put himself at the centre of the campaign for mid-term elections for the lower chamber of Congress, due to be held around 2021. The peso had whipsawed when Lopez Obrador won elections here in July last year. The Colombian peso slipped 0.2%. Morgan Stanley analysts are watching for a ruling this week by Colombia's constitutional court on the legality of a financing law that was approved late year. "While our base case does not incorporate a dissolution of the law, such a measure would be a net negative for local assets, in our view," they said. "Although removing the law would likely lead to a small increase in revenues next year... the negative growth and investor confidence implications would likely be a bigger driver," they said, adding that the ensuing uncertainty could lead to rating downgrades. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1502 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1022.96 0.36 MSCI LatAm 2685.00 -0.59 Brazil Bovespa 104035.17 -0.43 Mexico IPC 43511.62 0.62 Chile IPSA 5133.73 -0.46 Argentina MerVal 30969.69 -1.162 Colombia IGBC 12867.08 0.07 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.1720 0.18 Mexico peso 19.2140 0.11 Chile peso 718.58 -0.51 Colombia peso 3457.55 -0.22 Peru sol 3.3698 -0.11 Argentina peso 58.3400 -0.10 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)