EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar doldrums lift Latin American currencies

By Susan Mathew Oct 17 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose on Thursday, with the Mexican peso scaling a 2-1/2 month high, as a euro rally triggered by a Brexit deal added to the dollar's woes. Britain and the European Union said they had clinched a deal for a British exit from the bloc, more than three years after Britons voted for it in a referendum. Though it still faces hurdles, including opposition from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the Brexit deal propelled the euro 0.5% higher. That hit the dollar, already in the doldrums after weak U.S. retail sales on Wednesday and manufacturing data on Thursday dimmed outlook for the world's biggest economy and raised bets of an interest rate cut. Brazil's real strengthened 0.4%, and Chile's peso rose 0.7%, while Mexico's peso gained 0.2%. Brazil's treasury secretary Mansueto Almeida told a news channel that Brasilia's auction of oil prospecting rights may reduce the government deficit in 2019 to below 100 billion reais ($24.1 billion). However, Colombia's peso dropped to a three week low after Congress approved a 2020 government budget of 271.7 trillion pesos ($78.7 billion) on Wednesday, hours after the top court rolled back a tax reform proposal. The government now has to pass a new law. Morgan Stanley analysts had warned risk premia would increase in Colombian assets if the law was overturned. "With low approval ratings and limited time, the next few weeks should be challenging for the current administration and volatility in local assets will likely increase." "Additionally, local elections on October 27 are likely to add further noise to any potential upcoming Congressional debates around the law, suggesting further downside risks around the new approval process," Morgan Stanley said. Regional stocks also rallied, taking MSCI's index of Latam shares to an over two-month high, to move in line with the broader EM index and Wall Street. Brazilian stocks rose to a one month high, led by shares of homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty after its quarterly operating figures beat expectations. The index is on course for a seventh straight session of gains, which would be its longest winning streak since a nine-session run in February last year. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1030.20 0.6 MSCI LatAm 2730.65 0.8 Brazil Bovespa 105423.33 0.2 Mexico IPC 43654.30 0.27 Chile IPSA 5167.33 0.33 Argentina MerVal 30794.39 0.114 Colombia IGBC 12860.27 0.08 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.1330 0.50 Mexico peso 19.1429 0.31 Chile peso 711.82 0.63 Colombia peso 3467.02 -0.30 Peru sol 3.3498 0.36 Argentina peso 58.3000 0.08 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)