EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso sinks to record low as unrest grows; Latam stocks slump

* Chilean peso falls as much as 800 against the dollar * Most Latam currencies fall as dollar firms * Planemaker Embraer hits one-month low after results * Mexican central bank meeting on Thursday (Updates prices; adds news items) By Medha Singh Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chile's peso plunged to a record low on Tuesday as massive anti-government protests showed little signs of abating, while Latin American stocks tumbled, led by losses in Brazil as some corporate earnings disappointed. The Chilean peso dropped as much 800 against the dollar, while stocks slumped to a two-and-a-half-year low. State workers and some unionized miners launched a nationwide walk-off, saying they were not satisfied with the government's decision to rewrite the country's constitution. "It's probably long overdue, but markets fear that with all these protests the government is just going to bow to the populist pressures," said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brother Harriman. Chile's currency has tumbled about 10% in nearly a month as the South American country reels from protests over inequality and social injustice that has wreaked billions of dollars of damage to public infrastructure and private businesses. "It's not unique to Chile. We are having political uncertainty in Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, but because it's coming together at the same time it's making markets nervous," said Thin. MSCI's index tracking Latin American currencies fell for a seventh straight session. Brazil's real lost 0.4% and Mexico's peso shed 1% against a firm dollar. Later this week the Mexican central bank is widely expected to cut its benchmark lending rate for the third time this year as the economy shows signs of stagnating, a Reuters poll showed. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks suffered its steepest fall in three months led by Sao Paulo-listed shares, which fell nearly 1.7% to a two-week low, weighed down by losses in financial stocks. The top decliner on the Bovespa was planemaker Embraer , down nearly 6% as it signaled it may issue a smaller dividend as it burns through cash before finalizing a $4.2 billion commercial passenger jet deal with Boeing. Shares of Petrobras Distribuidora dropped over 4% after the fuel distribution company reported a fall in third-quarter revenue. Markets showed little reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's highly anticipated remarks to the Economic Club of New York, which offered no fresh details on his administration's long-running trade war with China. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1935 GMT: Stock indexes daily % change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1054.28 0.13 MSCI LatAm 2685.70 -2.01 Brazil Bovespa 106706.10 -1.53 Mexico IPC 43278.55 -0.73 Chile IPSA 4546.96 -1.57 Argentina MerVal 33308.02 -1.049 Colombia IGBC 13307.91 -0.1 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 4.1627 -0.50 Mexico peso 19.3273 -1.14 Chile peso 781.2 -3.42 Colombia peso 3406.45 -2.13 Peru sol 3.381 -0.59 Argentina peso 59.6950 0.01 (interbank) (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru Additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)