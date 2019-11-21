EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX muted after mixed signals on trade; Brazil stocks gain

* China says will strive to reach trade agreement * Sino-U.S. trade deal could slide into 2020 - report * Brazil real, Colombian peso trading flat * Mexican peso gains on higher oil prices By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Agamoni Ghosh Nov 21 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were little changed on Thursday as conflicting news on trade and a diplomatic row between the United States and China kept investors away from riskier assets, while Brazil stocks were lifted by upbeat corporate reports. The Brazilian real was trading flat, while the Peruvian Sol and Colombian peso firmed just 0.2% against a slightly weaker dollar. China said on Thursday it would strive to reach a trade agreement with the United States, in an attempt to allay fears that negotiations might be unraveling after a report on Wednesday said the deal could slide into next year. U.S. legislation protecting human rights in Hong Kong has also drawn China's criticism and exacerbated concerns about a delay in the resolution to the Sino-U.S. tariff dispute that has dented global growth and dulled business sentiment. "EM assets seem to be struggling today on those concerns about trade and we think they will continue to tread water over the next couple of months on added concerns of a global slowdown," said Jason Tuvey, senior economist at Capital Economics in London. Global stocks retreated from 22-month highs scaled in recent weeks on strengthening hopes of an agreement, which U.S. President Donald Trump said last month could be signed by mid-November. The Mexican peso was an outlier among its regional peers, gaining 0.5% and tracking oil prices higher as a report said OPEC and its allies would likely extend output cuts until mid-2020. Still, currencies in Latin America are on track to post their first monthly decline in three on unsuccessful oil auctions in Brazil and prolonged anti-government protests in Chile. The Chilean peso eased again on Thursday after losing more than 2% this week, staying on course for its fifth weekly decline in a row. The country's stock index was down 0.3%. Shares in Brazil, the biggest economy in Latin America, rose 0.2% after a market holiday on Wednesday. The stock index was boosted by industry heavyweight Petrobras, which said late on Tuesday it would sell its LPG distributor, Liquigas, to Copagaz and National Gas Butano for 3.7 billion reais (about $880 million). Shares in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Peru were all trending lower. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1530 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1042.61 -0.89 MSCI LatAm 2652.23 -0.36 Brazil Bovespa 106098.84 0.22 Mexico IPC 43333.47 -0.62 Chile SPIPSA 4771.75 -0.3 Argentina MerVal 33187.74 -0.698 Colombia Colcap 1595.25 -0.33 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.2119 -0.33 Mexico peso 19.4249 0.17 Chile peso 796.91 -0.88 Colombia peso 3442.71 -0.05 Peru sol 3.3778 0.12 Argentina peso (interbank) 59.7400 -0.02 ($1 = 4.1934 reais) (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)