EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX to end second week lower, Mexican peso hit by first virus case

* Latam FX index touches near 18-month low * Mexico second country in Latam to register the virus * Mexican peso hits lowest level in almost 6 months * Brazil's real slips to new low * Chilean peso hits three-month low (Updates prices, adds comments) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Feb 28 (Reuters) - An index for Latin American currencies was set to end its second consecutive week in the red on Friday, with Mexico's peso leading declines as it became the second country in the region to register first cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus. The peso fell 1.2% and touched a near six-month low of 19.8950 per dollar, as Mexico confirmed two cases. This comes just days after the central bank cut its 2020 economic growth forecast and hiked its inflation view on virus uncertainty. The currency is on track to end the week with losses of around 4% - its worst in more than three years. Adding to Mexico's woes, state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos on Thursday said its net loss doubled in 2019. The heavily indebted company has prompted downgrade warnings for itself as well as Mexican sovereign ratings, with Fitch last year downgrading Pemex debt to junk. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies fell 0.4%, touching its lowest level since early September 2018. Its stocks counterpart is set for its worst week in 11-1/2 years and steepest monthly fall since May 2018. Markets worldwide have been caught in a rout this week with pandemic fears heightening as the numbers of new infected cases around the world surpassed those within mainland China, where the outbreak originated late in December. "There will be serious damage to the global economy that may extend well beyond Q1 if global supply chains are paralyzed for an extended period of time," said Piotr Matys, senior emerging markets FX strategist at Rabobank. But Matys also noted a mixture of accommodative monetary policy and fiscal measures should prove sufficient to boost appetite for risky assets. Latam's first coronavirus case was confirmed in Brazil earlier this week and the subsequent rout in Brazil assets led to two major Wall Street banks cutting the economic growth forecast for the country, which was already struggling with flailing fundamentals. A report on Friday said Brazil's government is likely to cut its 2020 gross domestic forecast before the end of next week. A major commodity exporter, Brazil faces the risk from falling demand and prices of commodities. Brazil's real currency slipped to new lows for a third straight day. Chile's peso slipped to three-month lows, but data showing Chilean manufacturing and copper output rose in January helped cap declines in the currency of the world's largest producer of the red metal. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2033 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1005.56 -2.44 MSCI LatAm 2405.35 -0.88 Brazil Bovespa 102900.81 -0.08 Mexico IPC 41284.22 -0.78 Chile IPSA 4122.63 -3.3 Argentina MerVal 34973.18 -1.17 Colombia COLCAP 1536.69 -1.28 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.4786 0.03 Mexico peso 19.7010 -0.98 Chile peso 821.1 -0.78 Colombia peso 3523 -0.70 Peru sol 3.453 -0.58 Argentina peso 62.2075 -0.11 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)