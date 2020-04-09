EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real to post best week in four years

(There will be no Latam-focused emerging market report on Friday on account of Good Friday. Reuters will resume coverage on Monday, April 13. The EMEA-focused report will be resumed on Tuesday, April 14) By Susan Mathew April 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's real and stocks were poised to mark their fourth straight session of gains on Thursday as sentiment globally was boosted by a $2.3 trillion stimulus package by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The program, aimed at back-stopping losses from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, focuses on bolstering local governments and businesses. Wall Street indexes jumped, while the U.S. dollar weakened, boding well for riskier emerging market currencies. The real jumped 1% to a two-week high. The Fed's moves "reinforce the view that officials will do whatever is necessary to prevent financial and credit market strains from compounding the economic dislocations from Covid-19," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING. Brazil's currency was on course to break a seven-week losing streak on Thursday, up around 5.5% to mark its best week since March 2016. Sao Paulo listed stocks were also set for the biggest weekly gain in four years, up close to 14%. But these offset only a fraction of losses so far this year as an increasing number of lockdowns to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic worried investors about a looming recession. Gains this week were spurred by signs that the number of new cases and deaths in hotspots in Europe and the United States may be plateauing. A swathe of massive monetary and fiscal measures from around the world also buoyed sentiment. Emerging market central banks may need to become the "buyer of last resort" to ensure that financial markets have sufficient liquidity in this time of crisis, Brazil's central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday. Data on Thursday showed Brazilian inflation slowed sharply in March, making a stronger case for the central bank to cut rates yet again to new lows. On the day, the Bovespa stock index rose 0.4%. Financial markets in Mexico, Argentina and Colombia closed for Easter holidays on Thursday and are to resume trading on Monday In thin trading the offshore Mexican peso rose 2.5% as crude prices surged after sources said Russia and Saudi Arabia are close to reaching a deal on output cuts. Oil-producing companies and currencies of crude exporting countries, such as Mexico, Colombia and Russia , had crumbled last month when a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered a collapse in prices. Chile stocks rose 2.3% and were set for their third straight week of gains, while the currency firmed 0.5%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1730 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 889.31 1.77 MSCI LatAm 1707.81 2.84 Brazil Bovespa 78945.99 0.41 Chile IPSA 3846.61 2.32 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0653 1.51 Mexico peso 23.4470 2.32 Chile peso 838.6 0.88 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)