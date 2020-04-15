Noticias de Mercados
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets hit by IMF warning, sliding oil prices

Shreyashi Sanyal

    * IMF sees global economy shrinking 3% in 2020
    * Currencies of oil exporters Mexico and Colombia fall 
    * Brazilian steelmakers sink as coronavirus hits demand 

    April 15 (Reuters) - Currencies and stocks in Latin America
tumbled on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund
warned of a deep economic downturn as a result of the
coronavirus outbreak, and declines in oil prices added pressure.
    Brazil's real, Mexico's peso and the Chilean
peso fell 1% to 2.7%. The Mexican currency led losses as
oil prices plummeted amid waning demand and fears of oversupply.

    "The collapse in demand for commodities, oil in particular,
has played a significant role in the demise of Latam risk
assets," said Andrew Smith, chief investment officer at Delos
Capital Advisors in Dallas.  
    Latin American stocks fell 2.4%.
    The IMF on Tuesday forecast a 3% contraction in the global
economy this year, in what would be the steepest downturn since
the Great Depression of the 1930s, because of the
coronavirus-driven collapse of activity.
    The news rattled already shaky risk appetite, leading to
broad exits from emerging market currencies and equities.  
    "While many Latam assets have become relatively cheap, we
warn investors that growth stabilization will only materialize
once the developed markets begin to find solid footing," Smith
said.      
    Mexican stocks fell about 2%, leading losses among
their Latin American peers.
    President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that
the surplus generated for the central bank by a depreciation in
the peso currency would help Mexico contain its debts.

    Brazilian equities dropped around 1% on Wednesday. 
    Shares in state-run oil and gas heavyweight Petrobras
 plunged 5%, while major banks also retreated in the
face of a severe credit crisis from the coronavirus.
    "Brazil's corporate sector is likely to suffer the brunt of
the fallout from the collapse of global growth and difficulties
in rolling over maturing debt," TS Lombard analysts wrote.
    Brazilian steelmakers Gerdau's, Usiminas
 and CSN fell between 1.9% and 2.2% on
concerns the industry is likely to be among the hardest hit by
the coronavirus outbreak. 
    Reuters reported that Brazil's Economy Ministry is in talks
with private banks about providing bailouts to airlines,
automakers, power companies and large retailers.
    Colombia's peso was dented by the weak oil prices,
while the country's COPCAP stock index fell almost 1%.
    Chilean stocks fell 0.9%
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1906 GMT 
      Stock indexes                 Latest     Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                 887.67            -0.96
                                               
 MSCI LatAm                           1649.59            -2.44
 Brazil Bovespa                      79134.43            -0.98
 Mexico IPC                          34065.41            -1.96
 Chile IPSA                           3884.04            -0.93
                                               
 Argentina MerVal                    31897.10            3.624
 Colombia COLCAP                      1199.82            -0.93
                                               
                                                              
          Currencies                Latest     Daily % change
 Brazil real                           5.2404            -0.98
                                               
 Mexico peso                          24.0400            -2.79
                                               
 Chile peso                             853.2            -0.28
 Colombia peso                         3918.3            -1.75
 Peru sol                              3.4077            -0.41
                                               
 Argentina peso (interbank)           65.6175            -0.18
                                               
 
 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru
Editing by Alistair Bell and Leslie Adler)
