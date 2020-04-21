Noticias de Mercados
April 21, 2020 / 6:47 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Oil-sensitive Mexican, Colombian pesos lead losses in Latam

Ambar Warrick, Susan Mathew

5 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Colombian peso worst performer among currencies
    * Hard to turn bullish on oil now, economist says 
    * Chilean peso drops as copper prices tumble
    * Argentine bonds fall, creditors digest proposal to revamp
debt 

 (Updates prices)
    By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew
    April 21 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies dropped on
Tuesday as plummeting oil prices served as another reminder of
the economic impact of the coronavirus, with crude-sensitive
currencies retreating sharply.
    The Mexican peso weakened around 1%, while the
Colombian peso fell almost 2%. Both currencies have
marked losses since Monday after front-month U.S. oil prices
fell into negative territory. International oil prices also
dropped as the coronavirus impact eroded global demand.
    Mexico's highly indebted state company Pemex           will
halt crude production at newly drilled oilfields and refine more
to face the rapid decline in global demand, the country's
president said on Tuesday.
    Health officials said Mexico had entered its most serious
stage in the spread of the virus. Lockdowns across Latin America
are set to erode business activity in the near term.

    A United Nations agency expects Latin American economies to
contract by a record 5.3% in 2020, the region's worst social and
economic crisis in decades.
    While lower oil prices would likely benefit crude-importing
emerging markets, the plunge in prices saw investors sharply
reducing their exposure to risk assets in favor of the U.S.
dollar.
    "With demand expectations depressed and macro visibility
restricted, it is hard even for contrarians to turn bullish on
oil right now," wrote Konstantinos Venetis, senior economist at
TS Lombard. 
    "That said, it is also hard to see prices staying so low
(and the contango so wide) for long, even as further downside
volatility cannot be ruled out." 
    The shock from negative prices was also felt in the base
metal market, with the Chilean peso retreating in tandem
with a drop in prices of copper, the country's top export.

    As Argentina's peso weakened, the government ordered
the issuance of $400 million in foreign currency Treasury bills
on Tuesday, funds that could help bridge upcoming payments amid
a major debt crunch.
    Argentine bonds slipped around 1% as creditors digested the
country's proposal to revamp around $66 billion in foreign debt
in a bid to avoid what by some counts would be a ninth sovereign
default.
    Latin American equities were also weaker, in line with
global peers, with bourses in Mexico and Chile
shedding 1.4% and 2.4%, respectively. The Colombian index
 lost the most, down 4.6%, with oil major Ecopetrol
 sliding 7%.   
    The MSCI's index of regional stocks fell
1.5%.
    Markets in Brazil, the region's largest economy, were closed
for a holiday.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1830 GMT:
  Stock indexes           Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets     878.40    -2.33
                                   
 MSCI LatAm               1610.60     -1.5
                                   
 Brazil Bovespa          78972.76    -0.02
                                   
 Mexico IPC              33987.71    -1.42
                                   
 Chile IPSA               3657.17    -2.43
                                   
 Argentina MerVal        30259.04   -0.906
                                   
 Colombia COLCAP          1125.05    -4.62
                                   
                                          
      Currencies          Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 Brazil real               5.3168    -0.18
                                   
 Mexico peso              24.3048    -1.10
                                   
 Chile peso                 858.5    -0.52
                                   
 Colombia peso               4045    -1.91
                                   
 Peru sol                  3.3847     0.50
                                   
 Argentina peso           66.0875    -0.16
 (interbank)                       
                                   
 


 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky and Rosalba O'Brien)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below