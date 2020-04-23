EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX weaken, Brazil's real hits new low

* Brazilian rate cut bets rise * Mexican peso down as inflation slows * Historic outflows in Mexico, Brazil shares in recent weeks - IIF (Updates to close) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew April 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's real touched fresh all-time lows on Thursday, and most other Latin American currencies also weakened as markets mulled over increasingly dire economic readings due to the coronavirus. The real hit 5.4986, while the Mexican peso fell to its lowest level in almost three weeks against a stronger dollar. The Brazilian government faces the challenge of providing stimulus without blowing up the country's budget deficit. "Speculation is rampant that the central bank might even cut its key rate by 75 basis points in early May, which is putting pressure on the real," wrote Antje Praefcke, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank. "The government signaled a recovery plan for the economy, but national finances remain overstretched, making the real one of the hardest hit currencies during the crisis. ... That is unlikely to change significantly short term." The real has shed nearly 36% this year, making it one of the worst performing emerging market currencies. A continued, albeit slowing jump in U.S. jobless claims, coupled with data showing business activity plummeting in the United States and the euro zone spurred further risk aversion, pointing to further losses in emerging markets. The readings offset optimism over stimulus measures across a number of developed and developing markets, as governments race to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus. In Mexico, inflation in the first half of April slowed to its lowest in more than four years, potentially giving the central bank more room to trim borrowing costs. The bank had unexpectedly cut rates earlier in the week after a collapse in oil prices this week added to a list of woes for the already weak Mexican economy. The Argentine peso hit a record low, while bond prices fell after the country missed a bond interest payment due on Wednesday, ramping up fears that it could default on its sovereign debt. Capital flight from Latin America's oil-producing nations is nearing record levels, with equity and debt markets in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia experiencing historic outflows in recent weeks, data from the Institute of International Finance showed. Brazil's bovespa index lost 0.3% on the day as banks and healthcare stocks weighed. The index shaved almost 30% off last month as the pandemic squeezed risk appetite. Bourses in Chile, Mexico and Colombia tracked some strength on Wall Street on Thursday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 891.83 0.36 MSCI LatAm 1600.75 -1.23 Brazil Bovespa 80419.04 -0.33 Mexico IPC 34292.88 0.2 Chile IPSA 3725.33 1.27 Argentina MerVal 30409.81 -0.475 Colombia COLCAP 1141.06 0.73 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4872 -1.43 Mexico peso 24.6770 -0.85 Chile peso 858.6 -0.19 Colombia peso 4022.21 0.00 Peru sol 3.3718 -0.03 Argentina peso 66.3100 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and Jonathan Oatis)